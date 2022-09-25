ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LANCASTER (CNS) - Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a woman found dead Sunday morning in Lancaster, authorities said.

The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Avenue, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

There was no other immediate information.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

