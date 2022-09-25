Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
One dead, one hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after another officer-involved shooting in Sumter County Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Deputy in serious condition; suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Sumter County. Deputies responded to a...
WLOS.com
More than 20 people arrested, 305 dogs rescued in largest SC dogfighting operation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — More than 20 people have been arrested after 305 dogs were rescued in what officials believe to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. On Saturday, officers with the operation interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in Richland County.
Comments / 0