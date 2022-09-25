ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Nifty News: Napoleon Dynamite cast reunites in Web3 animated series, Sega’s blockchain game and more

The main cast from the cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite, is reuniting for an animated series that will be released through blockchain technology. According to a Tuesday report from Hollywood news outlet Deadline, the stars from Napoleon Dynamite have all signed on to voice characters in CyKo KO, an animated rendition of Rob Feldman’s comic book bearing the same name, with a 12-minute pilot to launch on Web3 streaming service Rewarded.TV.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Batman, Superman, and Bugs Bunny emerge as YouTubers’ most popular MultiVersus characters

YouTube recently released a MultiVersus infographic showcasing the most posted-about characters in the crossover platform fighter. Listing all 20 playable characters released so far, the infographic showed Batman, Superman, and Bugs Bunny all lead the charts by a wide margin. Officially released in July 2022, MultiVersus launched with 16 playable...
COMICS
Distractify

'Bleach' Fans Are Already Hoping for a 'Fortnite' Collab

There is truly no shortage of characters for you to play as in Fortnite, both of designs original to the game and collaborations with popular media franchises. While there are certain franchises, like Breaking Bad, that have yet to make their way to the game (despite multiple requests from fans), for the most part Epic Games is highly responsive to players' requests for crossovers.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Nintendo superfan spent 7 years building this classic Mario game inside Super Mario Maker 2

In a Koopashell: A Super Mario Maker superfan recently finished work on a project that has been in the making since 2015. Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has spent the last seven years working on an original Mario game that plays like a Nintendo classic. The game features 40 courses across eight worlds and employs all seven Koopalings as end-of-world bosses, some with basic attributes and others with more unique characteristics.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight

One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
COMICS
TVGuide.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Crossovers, and More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi

Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Aemond Targaryen Might Claim Someone Else's Dragon in 'House of the Dragon'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood. Most Targaryens are given a dragon egg at birth so they can bond with the egg in their crib and, eventually, grow up with their dragon. But as we see on House of the Dragon, not every member of the family has a dragon as a child, including Aemond. And even if they have an egg, it can take literal years to hatch.
TV SERIES
HappyGamer

Saints Row Character Builder Allows For A Wide Variety Of Customization Options, One User Specifically Wanted His Boss To Look Like A Marvel Superhero

Players tend to agree that Saints Row‘s character creator is the series’ best feature, thanks to its flexibility and ability to accommodate even the most outlandish of ideas. Character customization in Saints Row: The Third has been universally praised despite the game’s fair share of criticism and critique for its numerous faults and glitches.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Rick Sanchez Is the Next New Character for 'MultiVersus' — When Is He Coming to the Game?

Can you say "Wubba-lubba-dub-dub"? The team at MultiVersus have officially confirmed that Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty fame will be the next fighter to join the game's eclectic playable roster. He and Morty were each teased as part of the new characters joining the game in Season 1. Morty was added to the game back in late August. He was followed by Gizmo from the Gremlins franchise in early September. Black Adam is expected to come to the roster as well, but definitely not before Rick.
VIDEO GAMES
wpgxfox28.com

How It Works: Video Game Character Concept Art

Originally Posted On: https://blog.vertexschool.com/how-it-works-video-game-character-concept-art/. Have you ever wondered what it’s like to create a video game character from scratch? The truth is, the process can be more complicated than you’d think. Video game character concept art is more than just sketching a character!. It involves lots of creativity,...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Splatoon 3 guide: How to get Super Sea Snails

Super Sea Snails are one of the most important items in all of Splatoon, and it’s no different in Splatoon 3. These little shelled snails are the key to quickly upgrading your gear, so you’ll want to grab as many as you can. Our Splatoon 3 Super Sea...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline

In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

How to Move in 'Pokémon GO' Without Walking — Pros and Cons, Explained

Remember playing Pokémon Red and Blue on the Gameboy and watching your little character walk across an entire continent? Or, maybe your first experience was with Pokémon Gold and Silver on the Gameboy Color. Even if your only experience with Pokémon was the show, you'd hear the famous intro, "I will travel across the land, searching far and wide." Well, Pokémon GO took that part of the experience literally when the game was released in 2016. Is it possible to play Pokémon GO without walking?
VIDEO GAMES
