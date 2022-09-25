ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones "believed" to have suffered high-ankle sprain

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUH5O_0i9tOXAh00

Bill Belichick reacts to Patriots' loss to Ravens; doesn't have an update on Mac Jones 01:06

FOXBORO -- The Patriots suffered a bad loss to the Ravens on the field on Sunday, and adding insult to injury, quarterback Mac Jones was hurt on his final play of the game.

Not only was Jones picked off for the third time of the day, but the quarterback got absolutely leveled by Calais Campbell after throwing the pass. Jones fell hard on his left leg, and limped off the field after the play.

He didn't even bother going to the blue medical tent, limping his way to the locker room as the Ravens put the finishing touches on a 37-26 win at Gillette Stadium.

X-rays on Jones' leg came back negative, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport . Rapoport and Tom Pelissero later reported that it's "believed" that Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time. That diagnosis won't be official until Jones undergoes an MRI on Monday.

If Jones has indeed suffered a high-ankle sprain, then a trip to injured reserve -- and missing a minimum of four games -- would certainly be the expectation.

Several teammates spoke of Jones' toughness after Sunday's loss.

"Mac is a hell of a quarterback," Matthew Judon said after the game. "We don't know what happened; we'll find out in the coming days. I'm riding with 10. Whether we play in the parking lot, we play at Gillette, whatever. I'm riding with him."

This is the second time this season that Jones will be dealing with an injury following a New England loss. After Week 1's defeat down in Miami, Jones had to get X-rays on his back and was not able to chat with reporters following the game.

He wasn't available to talk after Sunday's loss in Foxboro, either, as he underwent a litany of tests on his left leg. The team did say he will be available to the media on Monday, which could be a promising sign for his status going forward.

If Jones is sidelined with this injury, veteran Brian Hoyer would likely get the start when the Patriots pay a visit to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Anyone asked about Mac's status after the game preached the team's "Next Man Up" approach.

"He's a leader. He's a vet," DeVante Parker said of the 36-year-old Hoyer. "He knows the defenses. He's seen it all. If anything happens, he'll come out and do what he can to help the team."

Jones completed 22 of his 32 passes on Sunday for 231 yards and his three interceptions in Sunday's loss. He also ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on five rushes.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa leaves with frightening injury in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills following what was a scary scene, but he later returned. Tagovailoa’s head slammed head off the turf on a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. He appeared dazed when he got to his feet and then nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. You can see the frightening sequence below:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Ankle Sprain#American Football#Gillette Stadium#Nfl Network#Patriots Qb Mac#Ir
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Ex-Boyfriend News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage continues to be in the spotlight, fairly or unfairly. Headlines about Brady and Bundchen's marriage struggles have gone viral on social media over the past several weeks. Brady, 45, has continued to play football, despite his wife, Bundchen, reportedly wishing that he would spend more time at home with their family.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots' kicker Nick Folk sets new NFL record

FOXBORO -- Nick Folk has been automatic under 50 yards for the Patriots, and set a new NFL record on Sunday. The Patriots kicker connected on a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, making it 57 straight for Folk from under 50 yards without a miss.That gives Folk the new NFL record for makes from under 50 yards without a miss, passing former Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop, who connected on 56 straight from 2014-17. Folk has not missed from that range since New England's 2020 season opener. Folk added a 50-yarder just before halftime to trim Baltimore's lead to 14-13. The 37-year-old kicker is now 3-for-4 on his field goal attempts this season, with his only miss coming on a 52-yard attempt in Pittsburgh in Week 2.Now in his fourth season with the Patriots, Folk is 78-for-87 overall on his field goal attempts in New England. He has not missed any of his attempts under 40 yards, and is 9-for-14 on his attempts of 50 yards or more. Last season, Folk set a Patriots franchise record by making 36 straight field goals from any distance.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury

The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy