The National Gallery will be offering a chance to visit the upcoming Lucian Freud show on Friday evenings with tickets from just £1 each. This is due to be its first ever Pay What You Wish pricing scheme, after sales to the exhibitions to the gallery hit a record high this year. It is said to be in response to the cost of living crisis. According to the Times, tickets are usually among the ‘highest charged’ for an exhibition at a British museum or gallery, costing £24 per person on weekdays and £26 on weekends. Instead, these will be offered for a minimum payment of £1 on a Friday evening, with an option for visitors to pay more if they want to.

MUSEUMS ・ 13 HOURS AGO