8 hidden iOS 16 features you need to check out ASAP
IPhone owners have now had over a week to explore iOS 16 and all the new features that it brings to the table. iOS 16 might not be a total redesign, but Apple did pack the update with significant changes. Apple highlighted many of those changes at WWDC 2022 and on its site, but you might have missed a few. If you are looking for some of the best hidden features in iOS 16, we put together a list below that you might want to check out.
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CNET
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
CNET
iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
iOS 16 Lock Screen: How to customize iPhone with widgets, fonts, photos
The headlining new feature with iOS 16 is the ability to make custom Lock Screens. From widgets, fonts, photos, new wallpapers, and more, follow along for a hands-on look at how to create a custom iOS 16 Lock Screen on iPhone. The major new software release for iPhone is here...
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
ZDNet
iOS 16 has a hidden Photoshop-like feature. Where to find it and how to use it (and why you're going to love it)
Apple released iOS 16, and with it, a bevy of new features have made their way to your iPhone. New features such as a completely redesigned lock screen, the ability to delete or edit errant iMessages, and plenty more. While those features are cool, there's another one that I can't quit using.
Digital Trends
How to filter unknown senders in text messages on iOS 16
Are you tired of seeing spam texts tangled up with texts from people in your contacts list? Or perhaps you're tired of trying to read a text from someone close to you and seeing a spam text come on top of it in the process. In case you haven't noticed anything else new with iOS 16 in the last day or so, a brand-new feature enables you to separate the two: Filter Unknown Senders.
daystech.org
Google Play on Your Phone Can Now Remote Install to Other Devices
Google Play is getting a handful of serious updates that may make the invention and putting in of apps to different gadgets a lot simpler when in your telephone. Remote installs are right here!. Google introduced the updates in a weblog publish the place they revealed three main modifications coming...
daystech.org
The foldable iPhone is a pipe dream: here’s why Apple probably won’t do it
A daring assertion, isn’t it? Apple won’t ever make something foldable. Unlike Samsung, Apple isn’t speeding with regards to new {hardware} developments. The Cupertino firm has at all times been that cool, laid again child who desires to see if one thing sticks earlier than it ‘reinvents’ it, and doesn’t wish to wager chaotically. But is that the case with foldable units too, or is Apple ready for one thing higher? Well, now that we’ve had foldable telephones for years, it looks as if the American tech large’s flip ought to come quickly. Samsung has already devoted itself to increasing this nonetheless area of interest market. Every yr the Korean model makes a giant noise about its Z Fold and Z Flip phones.
daystech.org
Intel’s Unison app will let PCs text, call and share files from iPhones and Android devices
New Intel PCs will quickly have a characteristic that Macs have supplied for years: the flexibility to textual content, take calls and ship information to their iPhones. That’s all due to Intel’s Unison app, which goals to maintain Windows consumer of their workflow with out being distracted by their telephones. And sure, it additionally works with Android units.
Digital Trends
How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16
IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.1 to feature ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ for iPhone 14 users
As you probably know, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro can communicate with emergency services via satellite. Although this feature won’t be available until November, Apple has been getting ready to release it with iOS 16.1 – which will also include a “Satellite Connection Demo” so that users can try out the satellite connection without actually calling emergency services.
inputmag.com
How to lock your iPhone's hidden photos album in iOS 16
It’s taken a lot longer than it should have, but Apple finally lets you safely lock away the most private photos on your iPhone, ensuring they won’t be seen without Face ID/Touch ID or passcode authentication first. Previously, putting a photo into the hidden album in the Photos...
daystech.org
UltFone WhatsApp Transfer Updated to Transfer WhatsApp to New Phone including Apple iPhone 14 | National
NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UltFone, a top-tier provider of software program for upkeep and administration of iOS gadgets and knowledge, upgraded UltFone Transfer and with the up to date model, you may shortly switch WhatsApp to new telephone like Samsung S22 collection, and that iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 professional, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Digital Trends
How to delete lock screen wallpapers in iOS 16
With iOS 16, Apple has started treating the iPhone lock screen in much the same way as it treats Apple Watch faces: You can easily add, delete, change, or switch between them at will, directly from the current screen. The iPhone lock screen is the gateway to your iPhone, and...
knowtechie.com
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
9to5Mac
Samsung clones iOS 16 Lock Screen customization in latest OneUI 5 beta update
IOS 16 Lock Screen customization is the main feature that arrived with iOS 16. This feature, combined with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, is surely giving a fresh look to iPhones and helping its customers to bring their own look to their most personal devices. While some Android manufacturers...
daystech.org
Apple enables NFT sales, with a 30% tariff catch | Pocket Gamer.biz
Although NFT’s will not be in-vogue as they have been beforehand, crypto-enthusiasts appear reluctant to surrender on blockchain tech. However, the promised inclusion of NFT purchases on Apple’s iOS app-store functions has prompted many to query whether or not these are even viable for sellers. Apple has beforehand...
9to5Mac
How to add custom icons and Contacts to your new iOS 16 Lock Screen
Do you remember when you could make your iPhone Home Screen aesthetic with iOS 14? With iOS 16 finally out there, now you can take your Lock Screen to the next level with more customization than ever. To help you with that, a developer created two specific apps that will...
