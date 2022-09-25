Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
Splinter Cell remake is being rewritten 'for a modern-day audience'
A Ubisoft job listing reveals that the story is being redone to bring Sam Fisher's original adventure into a new era. After years of making fans suffer (opens in new tab), Ubisoft finally announced in December 2021 that Splinter Cell is, seriously and for real, coming back in a full remake (opens in new tab) that it promised will accommodate the "refined palate" of modern gamers. Courtesy of a Ubisoft Toronto job listing (opens in new tab) spotted by PlayStation Universe (opens in new tab), we've now got a slightly better idea of what that means.
How New Tales From The Borderlands Shakes Up Its Puzzles
While questions still exist about "Borderlands 4" and when gamers will finally see its release, the next "Borderlands" title is coming sooner than you think. On Oct. 21, "New Tales from the Borderlands" — a sequel to the 2014 episodic point-and-click "Tales from the Borderlands" — will be released across all platforms. This new "Borderlands" title divided fans when it was first announced due to the fact that Gearbox Studios will be developing the title as opposed to Telltale Games, which developed its predecessor. However, in the time that's passed since the release of "Tales from the Borderlands," the original Telltale Games has dissolved, leaving Gearbox to pick up the subseries and put its own spin on it with "New Tales from the Borderlands."
IGN
Onimusha Anime: Netflix Shares First-Look Images
Netflix has announced and revealed five images from an Onimusha anime based on the hit Capcom game series. Revealed in a tweet from Netflix Anime (below), the stills show a handful of characters against a backdrop of Japan's Edo period. The anime is being created with 3D, CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds, and the series promises to give new life to the classic game series.
'Cyberpunk Edgerunners' Lucy Is a Powerful Build in 'Cyberpunk 2077'
The Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners did wonders to help revive some hype for Cyberpunk 2077. While the game was initially thought to be one of the most anticipated games the year it released, it came out as a massive flop with bugs on most consoles that made gameplay rough at best. Reviews for the game following its launch were so bad players were requesting refunds for the title within a week.
The Finals, an upcoming shooter from ex-Battlefield devs, gets an explosive new trailer
The Finals is all about customization, destruction, and player freedom
daystech.org
CASETiFY Launches the One Piece Pirate Black Collection For iPhone and Android
CASETiFY has introduced the third installment of a collaboration impressed by the long-lasting anime One Piece, which is at the moment using excessive on a wave of success from the One Piece: Red movie that debuted in Japan this previous August. The new drop of equipment for iPhone (together with the brand new iPhone 14), Samsung, Google Pixel, Airpods, Macbook, water bottles, and extra is dubbed the “Pirate Black Collection”, and attracts inspiration from collectible items like taking part in playing cards, plastic fashions, and stickers.
IGN
Resident Evil Village VR Hands-On Preview: An Immersive Nightmare | TGS 2022
We played Resident Evil Village VR on the show floor of Tokyo Game Show 2022 and found it to be an amazing way to play the game. We also discuss our thoughts on the PSVR2 and its brand-new features. Previewed by Kat Bailey. #IGN #TGS2022.
nintendoeverything.com
Little Witch Nobeta Japanese physical release supports English, pre-orders open
It’s unclear what Little Witch Nobeta’s status is for the west, but fans will be happy to hear that the physical versions in Japan will support English. Just like any other Switch game, you can import a copy to your region and play it in that language. Little...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
daystech.org
Google Pixel Watch So Close It Prompts Setup at Electronics Store
Anyone down for a fast journey to your native electronics retailer? It could also be price a visit within the days main as much as Google’s upcoming Pixel occasion. Should you discover the best retailer, you could end up inside vary of somebody organising a model new, yet-to-be-revealed Pixel Watch.
Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer screams at you to slow down if you want to go farther
The Modern Warfare 2 beta presents a slower, more tactical edge to Call of Duty multiplayer, and I love it for that
Ars Technica
E3 2023 books its physical venue, schedule—and confirms new fan-friendly twist
The annual gaming expo once known as E3 is finally drawing closer toward rebirth as a physical event. While information about the next iteration of E3 remains scarce, this week's big news suggests a crucial change in how the decades-old event will work: a split between audience types. The expo's...
I'm shocked at how much I love Modern Warfare 2's third-person mode
Call of Duty hasn't had a third-person mode since 2009, and it feels fantastic in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
This Pokémon AI Generator Is Taking The Internet By Storm
What "Pokemon" fan hasn't wanted to design their own little pocket monster at one time or another? The upcoming "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" may be bringing the "Pokemon" total to over 920 but the possibilities truly are infinite. There are always more designs to create and creatures to discover. Now, a new AI program is demonstrating the possibilities by generating Pokemon according to user specifications and some of the results are absolutely wild.
NME
Indie gem ‘Tunic’ launches on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch
As of today (September 27), isometric adventure Tunic is available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms. It marks the first time that PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users will get their hands on the game, as Tunic originally launched back in March for PC and Xbox. For anyone that’s yet to...
Scorn footage has unbearably mounting tension and a firm release date
Ebb Software's Giger 'em up releases on October 21.
