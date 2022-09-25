Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
daystech.org
Google Play on Your Phone Can Now Remote Install to Other Devices
Google Play is getting a handful of serious updates that may make the invention and putting in of apps to different gadgets a lot simpler when in your telephone. Remote installs are right here!. Google introduced the updates in a weblog publish the place they revealed three main modifications coming...
This Little Cube Covers All Your Smartphone Needs on the Go
WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile solution.
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which one should you buy?
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched the brand new iPhone 14 series just a few days before their second-latest model, the iPhone 13, completed its first anniversary on the market. With the latter no longer being the newest Apple phone in the stores, it's but natural to find tech geeks, enthusiasts, and consumers all buzzing with one common question: Which iPhone should I buy?
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts
Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
iPhone 15 Ultra: what we know so far
Apple set off a tectonic shift in the iPhone world this year when it added a new device, and a new naming scheme to the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus. Originally believed to be the 'iPhone 14 Max' and designed to complement the sizeable iPhone 14 Pro Max – with a simpler chip, display and camera system, the 14 Plus also showed that Apple wasn't beyond reworking its product names for better clarity.
TechRadar
I bought a refurbished iPad Pro – and likely won't buy a new gadget again
I've made sure to champion second-hand products in my time at TechRadar; buying pre-loved gadgets is a great way to save money and the environment in one go. But since all the gadgets I use are review loans, I haven't actually had to buy any tech for going on four years.
Here’s what’s inside the iPhone 14 instead of a SIM tray
Now that the iPhone 14 series is out, we’re learning all the secrets Apple didn’t discuss during the launch event. As usual, teardowns featuring the new iPhone units reveal some of these secrets. An iPhone 14 teardown told us the cheaper models are much easier to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown that followed revealed the more expensive units have a big piece of plastic where the SIM tray used to be.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear
The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
daystech.org
Intel’s Unison app will let PCs text, call and share files from iPhones and Android devices
New Intel PCs will quickly have a characteristic that Macs have supplied for years: the flexibility to textual content, take calls and ship information to their iPhones. That’s all due to Intel’s Unison app, which goals to maintain Windows consumer of their workflow with out being distracted by their telephones. And sure, it additionally works with Android units.
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
Phone Arena
All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now
Following multiple scattered deals on everything from the decidedly humble (and affordable) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to the higher-end Tab S7 FE from 2021 and this year's premium Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, Best Buy is now bringing all of the best Samsung tablets together for a bigger and lengthier sale than ever.
