ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone

Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Telephones#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple S Dynamic Island#Tl#Miui#Mi Theme
daystech.org

The foldable iPhone is a pipe dream: here’s why Apple probably won’t do it

A daring assertion, isn’t it? Apple won’t ever make something foldable. Unlike Samsung, Apple isn’t speeding with regards to new {hardware} developments. The Cupertino firm has at all times been that cool, laid again child who desires to see if one thing sticks earlier than it ‘reinvents’ it, and doesn’t wish to wager chaotically. But is that the case with foldable units too, or is Apple ready for one thing higher? Well, now that we’ve had foldable telephones for years, it looks as if the American tech large’s flip ought to come quickly. Samsung has already devoted itself to increasing this nonetheless area of interest market. Every yr the Korean model makes a giant noise about its Z Fold and Z Flip phones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16

IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
CNET

How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone

If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car

Google is updating its Play Store to make it easier to discover and download apps across the full range of Android devices — whether that’s Wear OS watches, Android TVs, Android tablets, or vehicles fitted with Android Auto. There are three updates in total: a new device-specific search filter, new sections in the Android app focused on devices that aren’t phones, and new options to remotely install apps from your phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung just copy-and-pasted iOS 16’s lock screen in its One UI 5 beta

It’s hard to tell sometimes if iPhone innovations inspire Android or the other way around. Google introduced Material You for Android 13, while Apple programmed iOS 16 with lock screen customization — giving their respective customers all the personalization power in the world. Now, it seems Samsung made lock screen customization on its phones look similar to that of iOS 16 in its latest One UI 5 beta.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

This App Brings iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to Android Devices

Following the launch of Apple‘s new flagship phone line, much attention has been placed on the Dynamic Island function introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standout feature provides a black pop-up that works with the front camera cutout to create an intuitive display that shares information and provides various controls.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Google Pixel Watch So Close It Prompts Setup at Electronics Store

Anyone down for a fast journey to your native electronics retailer? It could also be price a visit within the days main as much as Google’s upcoming Pixel occasion. Should you discover the best retailer, you could end up inside vary of somebody organising a model new, yet-to-be-revealed Pixel Watch.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Intel’s Unison app syncs iOS and Android phones with your PC

Intel has announced an intriguing new app called Unison, which aims to “seamlessly” connect Intel-powered computers to smartphones — not just Android phones but iOS devices as well. Following what Intel says is a “simple pairing process,” the Unison app will allow PCs to replicate four key...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy