A daring assertion, isn’t it? Apple won’t ever make something foldable. Unlike Samsung, Apple isn’t speeding with regards to new {hardware} developments. The Cupertino firm has at all times been that cool, laid again child who desires to see if one thing sticks earlier than it ‘reinvents’ it, and doesn’t wish to wager chaotically. But is that the case with foldable units too, or is Apple ready for one thing higher? Well, now that we’ve had foldable telephones for years, it looks as if the American tech large’s flip ought to come quickly. Samsung has already devoted itself to increasing this nonetheless area of interest market. Every yr the Korean model makes a giant noise about its Z Fold and Z Flip phones.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO