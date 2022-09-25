Read full article on original website
Related
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
The foldable iPhone is a pipe dream: here’s why Apple probably won’t do it
A daring assertion, isn’t it? Apple won’t ever make something foldable. Unlike Samsung, Apple isn’t speeding with regards to new {hardware} developments. The Cupertino firm has at all times been that cool, laid again child who desires to see if one thing sticks earlier than it ‘reinvents’ it, and doesn’t wish to wager chaotically. But is that the case with foldable units too, or is Apple ready for one thing higher? Well, now that we’ve had foldable telephones for years, it looks as if the American tech large’s flip ought to come quickly. Samsung has already devoted itself to increasing this nonetheless area of interest market. Every yr the Korean model makes a giant noise about its Z Fold and Z Flip phones.
Digital Trends
How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16
IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
TechRadar
Here are 5 reasons why it's time to switch from Android to an iPhone 14
In the world of rivalries, everyone seems to pick a side: Beatles vs Stones, Xbox vs PlayStation, red sports team vs blue sports team – and the rivalry between Android users and iOS fans can be just as fevered. Both OSes have their pros and cons – but with...
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
Finally, Intel is getting your Android and iOS phones to work with Windows like never before
Intel looks to solve the "phone problem" with Windows PC with its new Intel Unison software. The app works with iOS and Android, letting you make calls, send messages and photos, receive notifications, and more.
The Verge
Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car
Google is updating its Play Store to make it easier to discover and download apps across the full range of Android devices — whether that’s Wear OS watches, Android TVs, Android tablets, or vehicles fitted with Android Auto. There are three updates in total: a new device-specific search filter, new sections in the Android app focused on devices that aren’t phones, and new options to remotely install apps from your phone.
Digital Trends
Samsung just copy-and-pasted iOS 16’s lock screen in its One UI 5 beta
It’s hard to tell sometimes if iPhone innovations inspire Android or the other way around. Google introduced Material You for Android 13, while Apple programmed iOS 16 with lock screen customization — giving their respective customers all the personalization power in the world. Now, it seems Samsung made lock screen customization on its phones look similar to that of iOS 16 in its latest One UI 5 beta.
hypebeast.com
This App Brings iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island to Android Devices
Following the launch of Apple‘s new flagship phone line, much attention has been placed on the Dynamic Island function introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standout feature provides a black pop-up that works with the front camera cutout to create an intuitive display that shares information and provides various controls.
daystech.org
Google Pixel Watch So Close It Prompts Setup at Electronics Store
Anyone down for a fast journey to your native electronics retailer? It could also be price a visit within the days main as much as Google’s upcoming Pixel occasion. Should you discover the best retailer, you could end up inside vary of somebody organising a model new, yet-to-be-revealed Pixel Watch.
The Verge
Intel’s Unison app syncs iOS and Android phones with your PC
Intel has announced an intriguing new app called Unison, which aims to “seamlessly” connect Intel-powered computers to smartphones — not just Android phones but iOS devices as well. Following what Intel says is a “simple pairing process,” the Unison app will allow PCs to replicate four key...
Phone Arena
Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences
If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
Fitbit to make Google accounts mandatory on new devices in 2023
Fitbit announced that it will begin requiring a Google Account in order to use new features and devices in 2023.
Nreal Air AR glasses launches in the U.S. alongside iPhone adapter
Nreal Air AR glasses and its separately sold iPhone adapter are now on sale in the U.S. alongside updated software to work with MacBooks.
Comments / 0