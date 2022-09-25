Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reload Explained
Activision has announced the last major midseason update for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The midseason update in Season 5 brings many new features to the game. The latest Activision game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, will be released on Oct. 28, 2022. With about a month until the launch of the new game, now is the time for Activision to update their older game Vanguard.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Ground War Invasion Explained
A new game mode is heading to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta rotation in Weekend 2 — Ground War Invasion. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. Thus far, those who've managed to play the beta have been invited to test out the Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. That is set to change with the addition of the Battle Maps for Ground War modes.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Viral TikTok 'Camper Exterminator' Warzone Loadout Shreds Through Walls
A certain Call of Duty: Warzone loadout guide has gone viral on TikTok, this time showcasing the capabilities of the "Camper Exterminator" PKM LMG on Rebirth Island. In general, the PKM has been of the top-tier LMGs for players to use in Warzone as of late thanks to its sheer power and low recoil. However, as shown in this TikTok recently posted by @gamewithgabe, there is a build that takes things to another level as it makes it so that players can shoot through just about every surface on Rebirth Island.
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
Apex Legends Pro Slams Players Tap-Strafing on Controller
Apex Legends pro ImperialHal recently slammed players who tap-strafe on controller as he believes it should be banned. Tap-strafing is a movement technique that when mastered, will help make players make hard turns and have overall sharper movement. This technique is used mostly by Apex players who use KBM and while this is completely allowed, tap-strafing on a controller is not. Respawn Entertainment has gone so far as to ban it in competitive play though it is still allowed in regular modes. This is because controller players can only tap-strafe by abusing Steam Config.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
Apex Legends Developer Explains Recent SMG Nerfs
In a Reddit AMA on Thursday, Apex Legends' recent SMG nerfs were addressed by senior game designer Eric Canavese. Apex Legends, which recently had its Season 14 update in August, underwent a major balance overhaul of weapons, specifically a vast change in weapon buffs and nerfs. Along with a new playable Legend, Vantage, the list of changes to weapons is extensive--but players have noticed some major nerfs in SMGs in the update.
Call of Duty is betting big on AI. Will it pay off?
We could be entering a new era of multiplayer shooters.
Is Verdansk Coming Back in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been officially announced as players will travel to the vast battlefield of Al Mazrah. Although this new map is exciting for players, fans of the series are left wondering whether Verdansk will be coming back to Warzone 2.0 or not. September has been quite...
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
Will Overwatch 2 be Paid?
Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.
