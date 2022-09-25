Read full article on original website
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has clinched...
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching
Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the scoring swings already have been off the charts. It’s difficult to know what might come Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Boston. Baltimore won 14-8 on Monday....
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September
So here came the first big test in the grand Nathaniel Hackett experiment, with 12:48 to play in the fourth quarter Sunday night against San Francisco. The Niners led 10-5. Denver QB Russell Wilson, needing seven yards for a first down, scrambled for what appeared to be about six-and-a-half to about a foot shy of the first down at the Bronco 35-. But Wilson had reached his arm out, with the ball, very near the 35 as he went down.
Triston Casas homers again in first career 3-hit game as Red Sox snap skid with 13-9 win over Orioles
The Red Sox put an end to a six-game losing streak with a much-needed win over the Orioles on Tuesday night. Boston defeated Baltimore by a final score of 13-9 to improve to 73-81 on the season. Michael Wacha, making his 22nd start of the year for the Sox, did...
Phillies open big trip with paltry offensive showing and another loss to Cubs
CHICAGO – In a season where the Phillies finally vanquished the demon that was the Miami Marlins, they now appear to be faced with a new nemesis. The Chicago Cubs have become a real problem. The Phillies lost for the fourth time this season in as many games against...
Rays planning to activate Tyler Glasnow on Wednesday
The Rays expect to activate righty Tyler Glasnow from the injured list on Wednesday to start against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow will be limited to around 45 pitches. This is a huge development for the Rays, who have been without Glasnow since he...
Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries
The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
Chiefs release Elijah Lee
The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad. He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on...
'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3
It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.
Roob Stats: Smith does something that hadn't been done in 82 years
Nine sacks in a game? A huge passing day for a second straight week? A first-half scoring record?. The Eagles’ 24-8 win Sunday over the Commanders in Landover, Md., was the kind of game that was so jammed with statistical oddities that one Roob Stats column just wasn’t enough.
Panthers cut Arron Mosby
The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
Cole Beasley had other options (and still does)
Buccaneers receiver Cole Beasley will make his debut on Sunday, and there’s a chance he’ll be used extensively in his first game with his new team. Some continue to wonder why it took so long for Beasley to find a new NFL home. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Beasley had interest from multiple other teams. Specifically, the Giants, Panthers, and Commanders have tried to sign him.
