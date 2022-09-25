ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has clinched...
CLEVELAND, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching

Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the scoring swings already have been off the charts. It’s difficult to know what might come Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Boston. Baltimore won 14-8 on Monday....
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Giants waive Antonio Williams

The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Whitey Herzog
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Yuli Gurriel
NBC Sports

FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ Coaching Experiment Pays Off, Dolphins Win ‘Beast’ Game, and What We Learned About the NFL in September

So here came the first big test in the grand Nathaniel Hackett experiment, with 12:48 to play in the fourth quarter Sunday night against San Francisco. The Niners led 10-5. Denver QB Russell Wilson, needing seven yards for a first down, scrambled for what appeared to be about six-and-a-half to about a foot shy of the first down at the Bronco 35-. But Wilson had reached his arm out, with the ball, very near the 35 as he went down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Los Angeles Angels
NBC Sports

Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries

The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Chiefs release Elijah Lee

The Chiefs released linebacker Elijah Lee from the 53-player roster Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Lee immediately becomes a free agent, and it’s possible the team could re-sign him to the practice squad. He has appeared in all three of the Chiefs’ games, seeing action on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

'A lot of green': Commanders noticed pro-Eagles crowd in Week 3

It's standard protocol for an NFL offense to alter how it snaps the ball when dealing with excessive crowd noise during a game so that the center and quarterback can pull off the act in loud conditions. What's far from standard, however, is when the home team is the one that must rely on such tactics.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NBC Sports

Panthers cut Arron Mosby

The Panthers opened a roster spot Monday afternoon. They waived rookie linebacker Arron Mosby. The team signed him from the practice squad last week but made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints. The undrafted rookie from Fresno State spent the summer in the Panthers’ training camp.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cole Beasley had other options (and still does)

Buccaneers receiver Cole Beasley will make his debut on Sunday, and there’s a chance he’ll be used extensively in his first game with his new team. Some continue to wonder why it took so long for Beasley to find a new NFL home. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Beasley had interest from multiple other teams. Specifically, the Giants, Panthers, and Commanders have tried to sign him.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy