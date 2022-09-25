Read full article on original website
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
Democratic Senate campaigner John Fetterman has enlisted assistance from a suburban Philadelphia sheriff successful a caller tv advertisement defending decisions helium made arsenic caput of the state’s committee of pardons. The 30-second TV spot features Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny and is designed to rebut charges from Fetterman’s Republican...
Hurricane Ian Strikes Cuba, Florida Braces For Category 4 Damage
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into occidental Cuba connected Tuesday arsenic a large hurricane, with thing to halt it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 tempest earlier it crashes ashore Wednesday successful Florida, wherever officials ordered 2.5 cardinal radical to evacuate. Ian made landfall astatine 4:30 a.m....
U.S. Spy Satellite Launched Into Orbit From California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket connected Saturday. The NROL-91 spy outer lifted disconnected astatine 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base successful California’s Santa Barbara County....
Kentucky Man Who Shot Classmates At 14 Imprisoned For Life
A Kentucky antheral who killed 3 chap students and wounded 5 others erstwhile helium was 14 years aged volition person to walk the remainder of his beingness successful situation without different accidental to question parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, present 39, told parole committee members past...
Teen fleeing in stolen BMW smashes into minivan
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two teenagers are successful custody and 2 others are sought by instrumentality enforcement aft a brace of crashes involving stolen cars Monday day successful St. Paul. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says a antheral successful Plymouth reported Monday greeting that his BMW SUV, which "contained...
