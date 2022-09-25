ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals vs. Jets recap: Takeaways, everything to know from Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t afford a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets after dropping the first two games of the season and avoided that fate with Sunday’s 27-12 win.

The Joe Burrow offense looked better prepared than it was over the first two games and as a result put up big numbers right out of the gates. As expected, the defense put on its usual stout performance, this time against backup quarterback Joe Flacco.

That puts the Bengals at 1-2 before a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against Miami. Here’s a look at quick takeaways and details to know from the win.

Joe's back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N30yn_0i9tJyhZ00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is right in line with what happened last year when Burrow was shaky over his first two starts after an offseason of rehab. Except this time, he had training camp derailed by that appendix surgery and opposing teams using a year’s worth of film to adapt. His offense adapted in Week 3 and he was blatantly more comfortable in the pocket while ripping it downfield. It wasn’t all perfect, but it’s pretty much a copy of last season and a good sign of things to come.

DJ Reader loss is huge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yO2k_0i9tJyhZ00
Syndication: The Enquirer

Maybe the Bengals were just being very, very cautious when ruling DJ Reader out immediately after a knee injury in the second quarter. But he was in clear discomfort on the sideline while watching the game. If he has to miss time, that changes what the Bengals can do defensively dramatically, as he’s a top-five player at his position and on the roster. There isn’t a way to replace him, which makes the job of the linebackers behind the line tougher, too. The only hope is good news later this week.

Rushing attack is a problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3KtM_0i9tJyhZ00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For whatever reason, the re-tooled Bengals offensive line just can’t seem to get a push in the running game. Joe Mixon had a miserable stat line on Sunday and a big part of that was how blatant it was he wasn’t under siege on nearly right away on every handoff. Whether it’s execution, scheme or something else, the Bengals need it fixed or better teams will silence the passing attack as a result.

McPherson without Clark Harris is a little concerning

It’s apparently time to have the conversation. Evan McPherson missed a few kick tries since the injury to long-snapper Clark Harris. That includes Sunday’s whiff from 41 yards, what is normally a routine attempt for him. The hope has to be that more time to work with the new long-snapper cures the problems.

Quick in-game notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFVq8_0i9tJyhZ00
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

— Bengals started very aggressive on offense, winning the coin toss and taking the ball before getting into a heavy dose of passing with some creativity mixed in. They converted two third downs of eight-plus yards before Samaje Perine caught the game’s first touchdown.

— Defense looked a little asleep to start this game just like last week, but a dropped pass by the Jets bailed them out and assisted in holding New York to a field goal.

— Second offensive drive, a Ja’Marr Chase turnover in traffic stalled things. On the third, Jets attempted a blitz and Burrow burned them with a heater to Tyler Boyd, who turned around and took it 56 yards after a hit to score.

— Fourth drive? Near-50-yard pass to Tee Higgins (who took a headshot a few weeks removed from being in concussion protocol), the flag added 15 more yards.

— A Logan Wilson interception set up three more points on a day where the Bengals just had everything going their way.

went down with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out.

— The pass-rush, without Reader, caused a fumble on the first drive of the second half. Cincinnati pounced on that chance with a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown to put the game effectively out of reach.

— While the rushing attack stalled for most of the day, Samaje Perine came in late at running back and put this one on ice while grinding out the clock.

— An Evan McPherson miss late is starting to become a little concerning.

— Jessie Bates got the game-sealing pick off a tipped pass.

