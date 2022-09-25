ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Instant analysis after Bengals beat Jets in Week 3

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idNCr_0i9tJxoq00

After falling to 0-2, the Cincinnati Bengals faced a must-win game in Week 3 against the New York Jets, lest their season fall apart in the first month.

They won, 27-12.

Joe Burrow’s offense found new life on the road, exploding out of the gates for big plays while the defense put on another strong showing. The result was a win that put them back on track just before a Thursday night game against Miami.

Here are some quick items to know following the game.

Quick Hits

— Bengals started very aggressive on offense, winning the coin toss and taking the ball before getting into a heavy dose of passing with some creativity mixed in. They converted two third downs of eight-plus yards before Samaje Perine caught the game’s first touchdown.

— Defense looked a little asleep to start this game just like last week, but a dropped pass by the Jets bailed them out and assisted in holding New York to a field goal.

— Second offensive drive, a Ja’Marr Chase turnover in traffic stalled things. On the third, Jets attempted a blitz and Burrow burned them with a heater to Tyler Boyd, who turned around and took it 56 yards after a hit to score.

— Fourth drive? Near-50-yard pass to Tee Higgins (who took a headshot a few weeks removed from being in concussion protocol), the flag added 15 more yards.

— A Logan Wilson interception set up three more points on a day where the Bengals just had everything going their way.

went down with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out.

— The pass-rush, without Reader, caused a fumble on the first drive of the second half. Cincinnati pounced on that chance with a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown to put the game effectively out of reach.

— While the rushing attack stalled for most of the day, Samaje Perine came in late at running back and put this one on ice while grinding out the clock.

— An Evan McPherson miss late is starting to become a little concerning.

— Jessie Bates got the game-sealing pick off a tipped pass.

Key Stat

5.1: Yards per play for a Bengals offense that found new ways to get unpredictable and move the ball down the field.

Game Balls

QB Joe Burrow: Burrow looked more like his usual self in the pocket and was therefore notably more comfortable moving the ball down the field. He finished with 275 yards and three touchdowns.

LB Logan Wilson: The star linebacker grabbed another interception and had a strong overall day despite his unit missing Germaine Pratt’s starting snaps.

Top Takeaway

Borderline expected: This is how it went last year, too. The Bengals started slow, then won a blowout in Week 3. Same thing this year, as the offense got in gear and now looks primed to go on another run potentially.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Bengals Beat Jets#The New York Jets#Quick Hits#Chase
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa leaves with frightening injury in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills following what was a scary scene, but he later returned. Tagovailoa’s head slammed head off the turf on a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. He appeared dazed when he got to his feet and then nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. You can see the frightening sequence below:
NFL
FanSided

Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy