Tampa, FL

numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Toronto031—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 1 (Guenette, DeBrincat), 11:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holl 1 (Simmonds, Giordano), 5:59. 3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Nylander), 7:55. 4, Toronto, Steeves 1 (Holl, Giordano), 8:13. Third Period_5, Toronto, Steeves 2 (Giordano, Dahlstrom), 18:41 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-7-9_20. Toronto 11-11-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of...
NHL
numberfire.com

Ji-hwan Bae sitting for Pittsburgh Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ji-hwan Bae in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bae will take the night off while Miguel Andujar joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats third. Bryan Reynolds will take over for Bae in centerfield. The speedy rookie has stolen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy riding pine for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels did not include Matt Duffy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Duffy will sit out Sunday's game while Michael Stefanic starts at second base and bats eighth. Duffy has made 221 plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 11 runs, 14...
MLB
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO

