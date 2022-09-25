ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week, Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Monday, September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) Friday, September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) Friday, September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator...
NEWPORT, RI
ecori.org

Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction

The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI

Experience an exciting property transformation in Woonsocket

An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Foolproof Brewing Company Hosts Augtoberfest

Foolproof Brewing Company welcomed Oktoberfest season with its Augtoberfest held in the “dead of summer” at its Pawtucket brewery on Aug. 13. Guests enjoyed music from The Pogs and the Kickin Brass Band, access to food trucks including La Costa Lobster & Tacos, a souvenir German stein and special events including the stein-hoisting contest among the day’s activities, as well as plenty of cold Foolproof brews such as Foolproof Ocean State Lager, 4.8% ABV; Foolproof Ocean State Amber Ale, 4.8% ABV; and Foolproof Augtoberfest Märzen Lager, 6% ABV. Foolproof Brewing produces its handcrafted beers from its Grotto Avenue location, which includes a 30-barrel brewhouse and taproom, and is distributed by Mission Beverage in Rhode Island.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Bally’s Employees Soak Executives in Summer ALS Challenge

Lincoln and Tiverton employees and executives from two Bally’s Rhode Island properties donated approximately $7,000 in a summer pursuit to dunk their bosses as part of the ALS CEO Soak Challenge on Aug. 12. Inspired by the Ice Bucket Challenge, the CEO Soak has grown to become a corporate engagement opportunity for the ALS Association across the U.S. and in Rhode Island. ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s, is a fatal progressive nervous system disease. The CEO Soak engages business and community leaders while raising critical funds and awareness for the ALS Association’s mission. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel Craig Sculos and Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort Tony Rohrer braved 100-degree temperatures to do their part in the local cause.
TIVERTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

