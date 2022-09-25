Lincoln and Tiverton employees and executives from two Bally’s Rhode Island properties donated approximately $7,000 in a summer pursuit to dunk their bosses as part of the ALS CEO Soak Challenge on Aug. 12. Inspired by the Ice Bucket Challenge, the CEO Soak has grown to become a corporate engagement opportunity for the ALS Association across the U.S. and in Rhode Island. ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s, is a fatal progressive nervous system disease. The CEO Soak engages business and community leaders while raising critical funds and awareness for the ALS Association’s mission. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel Craig Sculos and Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort Tony Rohrer braved 100-degree temperatures to do their part in the local cause.

TIVERTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO