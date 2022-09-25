Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week, Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Monday, September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew) Friday, September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew) Friday, September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator...
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
RI police agencies donate surplus gear to Ukraine
Earlier this year, the Middletown Police Department became the hub for donations of surplus tactical gear to send to Ukraine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction
The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WPRI
Experience an exciting property transformation in Woonsocket
An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
Police: Woman reportedly driven into Rhode Island river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannels shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
thebeveragejournal.com
Foolproof Brewing Company Hosts Augtoberfest
Foolproof Brewing Company welcomed Oktoberfest season with its Augtoberfest held in the “dead of summer” at its Pawtucket brewery on Aug. 13. Guests enjoyed music from The Pogs and the Kickin Brass Band, access to food trucks including La Costa Lobster & Tacos, a souvenir German stein and special events including the stein-hoisting contest among the day’s activities, as well as plenty of cold Foolproof brews such as Foolproof Ocean State Lager, 4.8% ABV; Foolproof Ocean State Amber Ale, 4.8% ABV; and Foolproof Augtoberfest Märzen Lager, 6% ABV. Foolproof Brewing produces its handcrafted beers from its Grotto Avenue location, which includes a 30-barrel brewhouse and taproom, and is distributed by Mission Beverage in Rhode Island.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
nrinow.news
Highway closures, chowder supper: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Driver can expect intermittent closures overnight on Route 146 on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation demolishes two bridges in Lincoln, on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road. The work may result in slow moving traffic between 9 p.m. to 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defunct East Bay Bike Path bridges getting replaced
Cyclists, joggers and walkers will no doubt be excited to hear that a couple of dangerous detours in Barrington will soon be a thing of the past.
thebeveragejournal.com
Bally’s Employees Soak Executives in Summer ALS Challenge
Lincoln and Tiverton employees and executives from two Bally’s Rhode Island properties donated approximately $7,000 in a summer pursuit to dunk their bosses as part of the ALS CEO Soak Challenge on Aug. 12. Inspired by the Ice Bucket Challenge, the CEO Soak has grown to become a corporate engagement opportunity for the ALS Association across the U.S. and in Rhode Island. ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s, is a fatal progressive nervous system disease. The CEO Soak engages business and community leaders while raising critical funds and awareness for the ALS Association’s mission. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel Craig Sculos and Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort Tony Rohrer braved 100-degree temperatures to do their part in the local cause.
Turnto10.com
Bridge demolition will cause delays on Route 146 in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is continuing demolition work on two bridges over Route 146 in North Providence. The Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges are being torn down as part of ongoing work on Route 146. Drivers should expect delays...
RI native flees Tampa university before hurricane hits
Owen Gugliotta, a student at the University of Tampa, was forced to flee. But his dad tells 12 News they haven't been able to find him a flight back home to Portsmouth.
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
Comments / 0