Best reactions after Bengals beat Jets for first win of season
For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals generated nearly all positive reactions on social media and otherwise in the aftermath of a 27-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 3.
To say it was quite different than the reactions after the first two games of the season would be a gross understatement.
Those Bengals dropped the first games to very beatable opponents and entered Sunday with the season on the line, historically speaking given how rare it is for an 0-3 team to make the playoffs.
But the Bengals responded and so did fans and other observers after the offense got back on track and a playoff-hopeful looked great.
