Cincinnati, OH

Best reactions after Bengals beat Jets for first win of season

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals generated nearly all positive reactions on social media and otherwise in the aftermath of a 27-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 3.

To say it was quite different than the reactions after the first two games of the season would be a gross understatement.

Those Bengals dropped the first games to very beatable opponents and entered Sunday with the season on the line, historically speaking given how rare it is for an 0-3 team to make the playoffs.

But the Bengals responded and so did fans and other observers after the offense got back on track and a playoff-hopeful looked great.

