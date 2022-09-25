ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell is being replaced at designated hitter by Brandon Drury versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 622 plate appearances this season, Bell has a .269 batting average with a .792...
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is being replaced at first base by Freddie Freeman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 40 plate appearances this season, Vargas has a .179 batting average with a .482 OPS, 1...
Mark Ripperger
Cory Blaser
Tom Hallion
Phil Cuzzi
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is...
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Toronto031—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 1 (Guenette, DeBrincat), 11:15. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holl 1 (Simmonds, Giordano), 5:59. 3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Nylander), 7:55. 4, Toronto, Steeves 1 (Holl, Giordano), 8:13. Third Period_5, Toronto, Steeves 2 (Giordano, Dahlstrom), 18:41 (en). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 4-7-9_20. Toronto 11-11-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of...
NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release

Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
numberfire.com

Ji-hwan Bae sitting for Pittsburgh Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ji-hwan Bae in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bae will take the night off while Miguel Andujar joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats third. Bryan Reynolds will take over for Bae in centerfield. The speedy rookie has stolen...
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy riding pine for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels did not include Matt Duffy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Duffy will sit out Sunday's game while Michael Stefanic starts at second base and bats eighth. Duffy has made 221 plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 11 runs, 14...
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8...
