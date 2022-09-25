ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
theScore

Bills sign veteran cornerback Rhodes

The Buffalo Bills signed free-agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the team announced Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowler will begin on the Bills' practice squad, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former All-Pro defensive back reportedly visited the franchise earlier Tuesday. Buffalo brings in the veteran amid numerous injuries on its...
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
Pittman, Olave showcasing their skills in first 3 weeks

Third-year Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has quickly established himself as a bona fide No. 1 receiver in the NFL. His rapid ascent from second-round pick to household name has caught the eye of the entire league. One NFL GM compared him to Larry Fitzgerald. "Just the way he's...
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
CFB Week 5 big games: October brings a superior slate

Our early look at last week's big games went 5-1, offsetting our dealer's choice "Saturday Seven," illuminating the nature of small sample sizes. All told, a 7-6 week moves us to 29-23-1 overall on the season despite one of our games showing up on a high-profile segment about "Bad Beats."
Lamb's 1-handed TD catch propels Cowboys past Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb was angry with himself in the second quarter after dropping a wide-open pass and costing the Dallas Cowboys a possible touchdown. It was just embarrassing. The star Cowboys receiver more than made up for it with the game on the line, making...
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders

Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
Chargers' Slater likely out for season, Bosa week-to-week with groin injury

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is believed to be lost for the rest of the season due to a biceps injury, head coach Brandon Staley said Monday, according to Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune. Staley added that star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is week-to-week with a significant groin...
4th and Inches: Eagles spoil revenge and an AFC East thriller

Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz played against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the first time since his departure in 2021. The divorce between Wentz and the Eagles was anything but pretty. So when the Commanders were scheduled to play Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, all eyes were on Wentz as he faced off against his former team.
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 4

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
Tua hoping to play TNF vs. Bengals: 'That's the plan'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hopes to play in his team's Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 despite back and ankle injuries. "That's the plan," Tagovailoa said Tuesday, according to Pro Football Network's Adam H. Beasley. "Doing everything I can to get back out there. Hopefully, I can get out there and play."
