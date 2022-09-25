Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
NBC Sports
Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less
One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
theScore
Bills sign veteran cornerback Rhodes
The Buffalo Bills signed free-agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the team announced Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowler will begin on the Bills' practice squad, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The former All-Pro defensive back reportedly visited the franchise earlier Tuesday. Buffalo brings in the veteran amid numerous injuries on its...
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
The Extra Point Can DeVonta Smith Become the Top WR2 in the NFL?
Which Crimson Tide Products Triumphed in Week 3?
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Yardbarker
‘They can be a little hostile’: Doug Pederson ready for anything from Eagles fans in first return to Philadelphia
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is making his return to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, and he has mixed emotions. Doug Pederson coached the Eagles for five seasons, and he won the franchise their first Super Bowl, which was Super Bowl LII over the Patriots in the 2018-2019 season.
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes
While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
theScore
Pittman, Olave showcasing their skills in first 3 weeks
Third-year Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has quickly established himself as a bona fide No. 1 receiver in the NFL. His rapid ascent from second-round pick to household name has caught the eye of the entire league. One NFL GM compared him to Larry Fitzgerald. "Just the way he's...
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
theScore
CFB Week 5 big games: October brings a superior slate
Our early look at last week's big games went 5-1, offsetting our dealer's choice "Saturday Seven," illuminating the nature of small sample sizes. All told, a 7-6 week moves us to 29-23-1 overall on the season despite one of our games showing up on a high-profile segment about "Bad Beats."
theScore
Lamb's 1-handed TD catch propels Cowboys past Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb was angry with himself in the second quarter after dropping a wide-open pass and costing the Dallas Cowboys a possible touchdown. It was just embarrassing. The star Cowboys receiver more than made up for it with the game on the line, making...
Yardbarker
Eagles Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Commanders
Here’s what stood out about the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz in Week 3 at FedEx Field:. Grant Calcaterra made his NFL debut and the rookie sixth-round pick played 17 snaps of the Eagles’ 70 offensive snaps. He began the second half with a nifty catch and run for 40 yards. The Eagles even used him in 13 personnel at one point.
theScore
Chargers' Slater likely out for season, Bosa week-to-week with groin injury
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is believed to be lost for the rest of the season due to a biceps injury, head coach Brandon Staley said Monday, according to Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune. Staley added that star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is week-to-week with a significant groin...
Montrezl Harrell, other additions react to joining Sixers in the offseason
CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers knew what they had to address in the offseason as their additions were all focused on toughness and adding two-way players to the roster. There have been too many times when the Sixers came up short in both of those departments. President Daryl Morey and...
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Eagles spoil revenge and an AFC East thriller
Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz played against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the first time since his departure in 2021. The divorce between Wentz and the Eagles was anything but pretty. So when the Commanders were scheduled to play Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, all eyes were on Wentz as he faced off against his former team.
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 4
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
Tua hoping to play TNF vs. Bengals: 'That's the plan'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hopes to play in his team's Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 despite back and ankle injuries. "That's the plan," Tagovailoa said Tuesday, according to Pro Football Network's Adam H. Beasley. "Doing everything I can to get back out there. Hopefully, I can get out there and play."
