LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
LONDON (AP) — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!” Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his teammates at the table where the silver trophy was resting Sunday night, put down a bottle of water, pulled a Budweiser out of his red jacket and smiled that wide smile of his. Performing with the same infectious showmanship and crunch-time success he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open earlier this month, Tiafoe staved off four match points and came back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8, giving Team World its first triumph in five editions of an event founded by Federer’s management company. “I don’t like losing,” said Federer, a 20-time major champion whose final match before retirement was a loss alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles against Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday night. “It’s not fun. It just leaves not the best taste.”
