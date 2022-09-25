ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament

Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
The Independent

Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver

Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
The Associated Press

'Prime Time' Tiafoe lifts Team World to 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON (AP) — The last to arrive, befitting his reputation in the locker room, Frances Tiafoe strutted into the post-match news conference after clinching Team World’s Laver Cup victory over Roger Federer’s star-studded Team Europe and shouted, “Champs are here!” Then the 24-year-old from Maryland joined his teammates at the table where the silver trophy was resting Sunday night, put down a bottle of water, pulled a Budweiser out of his red jacket and smiled that wide smile of his. Performing with the same infectious showmanship and crunch-time success he displayed en route to his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open earlier this month, Tiafoe staved off four match points and came back to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8, giving Team World its first triumph in five editions of an event founded by Federer’s management company. “I don’t like losing,” said Federer, a 20-time major champion whose final match before retirement was a loss alongside Rafael Nadal in doubles against Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday night. “It’s not fun. It just leaves not the best taste.”
BBC

Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
960 The Ref

Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

LONDON — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam...
racer.com

Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix

X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
Reuters

Athletics-Kipchoge will be at London Marathon, but not racing

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon.
The Independent

F1 increases number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

Formula 1 has announced that six sprint races will be on the calendar from 2023 - doubling the amount from 2022 and 2021.The 100km Saturday dash, first introduced at the British Grand Prix last year, has proven popular with teams and fans alike and will be present at 25% of Grand Prix weekends during 2023’s record 24-race calendar.There was an unanimous agreement to increase the number of sprint events amongst F1 teams at the commission meeting earlier this year, following discussions with the FIA, and a vote amongst the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) today confirmed the plans for next...
BBC

London Marathon: World record holder Brigid Kosgei out of women's race

Kenya's women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei has withdrawn from Sunday's London Marathon due to injury. Kosgei, 28, says an injury in her right hamstring has affected her ability to train over the past month. The two-time winner in London was fourth in last year's race after taking silver...
