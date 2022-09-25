'Tears of joy': Danielle Kang comes up short in playoff not long after returning to LPGA following diagnosis of a tumor on her spine

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, posts career-low round in junior event with his dad as caddie
Tiger Woods switched role from player to caddie to help his son post a career-low round during a junior event in Florida. On a weekend where Team USA were extending their winning streak in the Presidents Cup, Woods was at Mission Inn Resort on the outskirts of Orlando to see his 13-year-old son once again showcase himself as a potential future star.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies
After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff to win in Arkansas
LPGA rookie Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Danielle Kang and
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
golfmagic.com
It sounds like Rickie Fowler's former caddie is desperate for a job
Rickie Fowler's former caddie Joe Skovron - who endured a tough break up with the popular PGA Tour man - says "you'd have to ask him" when pressed on whether emerging star Tom Kim wants him on the bag. At just 20 years old Kim, who won his maiden victory...
Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 to lead U.S. to Presidents Cup win for 12th time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After watching his team lose both sessions on Saturday and its lead heading into the final day trimmed to four points, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III trusted that his 12-man team would deliver in Sunday singles. “This is one of our best formats, and...
Golf Digest
With second LPGA Tour win, Atthaya Thitikul solidifies herself as Thailand’s next great golfer
For the last half a decade or so, the Jutanugarn sisters have been the standout Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. Ariya reached World No. 1 in 2017, and both she and her sister, Moriya, have won multiple times on the LPGA. But neither Jutanugarn has won since 2021. Taking...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: United States wins ninth straight trophy as Jordan Spieth stars
Though it appeared as if it might be a close race a few times Sunday, the United States ultimately prevailed with relative ease at the 2022 Presidents Cup, beating the International side 17.5-12.5 to win a ninth straight trophy in the biannual event. The Americans' status was never truly in doubt despite the International side pushing the hosts on Saturday and getting off to a hot start Sunday when the 12 singles matches were played to close out four days of action at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
