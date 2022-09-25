ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'Tears of joy': Danielle Kang comes up short in playoff not long after returning to LPGA following diagnosis of a tumor on her spine

By Beth Ann Nichols
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies

After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

It sounds like Rickie Fowler's former caddie is desperate for a job

Rickie Fowler's former caddie Joe Skovron - who endured a tough break up with the popular PGA Tour man - says "you'd have to ask him" when pressed on whether emerging star Tom Kim wants him on the bag. At just 20 years old Kim, who won his maiden victory...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Tumor#The U S Women S Open#Walmart#Golf Channel#Daniellekang#Gallagherjrgc#Thai
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: United States wins ninth straight trophy as Jordan Spieth stars

Though it appeared as if it might be a close race a few times Sunday, the United States ultimately prevailed with relative ease at the 2022 Presidents Cup, beating the International side 17.5-12.5 to win a ninth straight trophy in the biannual event. The Americans' status was never truly in doubt despite the International side pushing the hosts on Saturday and getting off to a hot start Sunday when the 12 singles matches were played to close out four days of action at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy