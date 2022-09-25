ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
alternativemissoula.com

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
LAKESIDE, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
NBCMontana

2 planned power outages scheduled west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bonneville Power Administration informed the Flathead Electric Cooperative of two planned outages next week. The impacted communities will be west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy's Inn and Ashley Creek areas. Bonneville Power said the outages are expected to be less than a minute long. Roughly...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Wildfire season leaves its scars across Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A wildfire season that left its scars across the Treasure State. Now as cooler temperatures slow down fire activity, state officials reflect on this season’s impacts. “We saw the high pressure the heat really set in in July and August that put our fire danger...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Viewers share photos and videos of bears in town

MISSOULA, Mont. — More bears continue to get closer in to cities and towns. People spotted one in downtown Whitefish. Jeff Anderson shot video of a black bear walking right up to a stop sign on a street. He says it sauntered in on a bike path near his home.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Railroad crossing at Cedar Creek in Libby to close

MISSOULA, MT — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is closing the Cedar Creek Railroad Crossing on Monday. The railroad crossing near Cedar Meadow Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
LIBBY, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Thanksgiving Will Look Different This Year For Montana Radio Host

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving again this year. But not in a good way. Growing up we had a big meal at my Grandma Janes's house out in the countryside. And she was huge into gardening. So all of the vegetables came from her garden. And she always had some of her corn on the cobb for me, because she knew how much I loved it. And she also made orange Jello with shredded carrots and pineapple in it.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Chummin Charlie bags big bull!

On Tuesday, September 20th, Charlie Talarico, also known as Chummin Charlie on the Montana Outdoor Radio Show, hunted for the first time this archery season. He typically hunts before the 20th, but he and his wife got married on opening day, so his elk hunting start of the season was postponed. (Congratulations!)
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to hold clinics showing hunters how to test game for CWD

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering free clinics in Kalispell and Libby to teach hunters how to collect chronic wasting disease samples from animals. FWP staff is partnering with local sportsmen's groups and businesses to offer training clinics for all hunters. Equipment will be provided,...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Retired Montana Highway Patrol Car to Replace Lakeside’s Lucky

For the last 14 years a black and white 1995 Ford Crown Victoria has sat alongside Highway 93 in the west shore town of Lakeside, typically near the bottom of one of the steep inclines that lead into the Flathead Lake adjacent community to its north and south. Called “Lucky,”...
LAKESIDE, MT
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
TV & VIDEOS

