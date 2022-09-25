Read full article on original website
Related
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
alternativemissoula.com
Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies
While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
2 planned power outages scheduled west of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bonneville Power Administration informed the Flathead Electric Cooperative of two planned outages next week. The impacted communities will be west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy's Inn and Ashley Creek areas. Bonneville Power said the outages are expected to be less than a minute long. Roughly...
NBCMontana
Wildfire season leaves its scars across Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A wildfire season that left its scars across the Treasure State. Now as cooler temperatures slow down fire activity, state officials reflect on this season’s impacts. “We saw the high pressure the heat really set in in July and August that put our fire danger...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
NBCMontana
Viewers share photos and videos of bears in town
MISSOULA, Mont. — More bears continue to get closer in to cities and towns. People spotted one in downtown Whitefish. Jeff Anderson shot video of a black bear walking right up to a stop sign on a street. He says it sauntered in on a bike path near his home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Montana resident evacuates Florida home due to Hurricane Ian
As the storm surges on, it has now hit western Cuba and is moving into Florida. Katy Crews and her family made the quick decision to leave their house and flee.
NBCMontana
Railroad crossing at Cedar Creek in Libby to close
MISSOULA, MT — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is closing the Cedar Creek Railroad Crossing on Monday. The railroad crossing near Cedar Meadow Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released the following information:
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation
What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thanksgiving Will Look Different This Year For Montana Radio Host
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving again this year. But not in a good way. Growing up we had a big meal at my Grandma Janes's house out in the countryside. And she was huge into gardening. So all of the vegetables came from her garden. And she always had some of her corn on the cobb for me, because she knew how much I loved it. And she also made orange Jello with shredded carrots and pineapple in it.
The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One
Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
montanaoutdoor.com
Chummin Charlie bags big bull!
On Tuesday, September 20th, Charlie Talarico, also known as Chummin Charlie on the Montana Outdoor Radio Show, hunted for the first time this archery season. He typically hunts before the 20th, but he and his wife got married on opening day, so his elk hunting start of the season was postponed. (Congratulations!)
NBCMontana
FWP to hold clinics showing hunters how to test game for CWD
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering free clinics in Kalispell and Libby to teach hunters how to collect chronic wasting disease samples from animals. FWP staff is partnering with local sportsmen's groups and businesses to offer training clinics for all hunters. Equipment will be provided,...
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Flathead Beacon
Retired Montana Highway Patrol Car to Replace Lakeside’s Lucky
For the last 14 years a black and white 1995 Ford Crown Victoria has sat alongside Highway 93 in the west shore town of Lakeside, typically near the bottom of one of the steep inclines that lead into the Flathead Lake adjacent community to its north and south. Called “Lucky,”...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
Comments / 0