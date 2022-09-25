Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
Titans Have the Best Performance of Season
The Tennessee Titans sneak out of Nissan Stadium with a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After an 0-2 start their season hopes were leaving quickly. It feels good to get the first victory of the season. The Titans continue to fight injuries throughout the whole roster and today was no different with multiple inactive players in this game. Despite key injuries, the Titans have the best performance of their season yesterday which led to a better win than the final score may infer.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Titans OC Downing Gives High Praise For Derek Carr
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing worked with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr back in 2017.
Quotebook: Titans React to First Win
Coach Mike Vrabel, safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry and others talk about Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse making history through first three weeks
Through three games, Stonehouse clearly has been the league's best punter, averaging nearly two yards more per punt than his closest competitor, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend. This 70-yard punt came late in the Titans' 24-22 victory over the Raiders, making it harder for Las Vegas to mount a potential tying drive.
