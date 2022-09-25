ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2

Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
CROWN POINT, IN
WNDU

After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade 2022

The theme for the 2022 Warsaw Community High School Homecoming Parade was “50 United States.”. The different club and sports floated were decorated with what the students best felt represented their particular state. The WCHS boys tennis team chose Tennessee, or, as they spelled it, “Tennis-See.” They had Elvis...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services

The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte to be Featured on PBS

(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
LA PORTE, IN
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Penn High School throws its Homecoming Parade

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Penn High School's homecoming parade returns for the first time in over 20 years. The parade ushered the Homecoming Court to the football field along with a contest between 16 extracurricular and co-curricular clubs, activities, teams that participated in this year's event. This year's theme for the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with 16 News Now that 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt has been found safe. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Schmidt around 10 p.m. Monday and was canceled around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY:. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

