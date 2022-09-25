Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Pete Carroll on Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'He can do things right'
The Seattle Seahawks ultimately fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 but not before the offense showed glimpses of what coach Pete Carroll has been looking for. “Offensive side, we had a lot of plays,” Carroll said after the game. “We converted on third down. We took care of the ball all the way to the last play. QB was on it. Geno had a really solid football game. Did a great job for us. Receivers came through and did their thing. We ran the ball a little bit like we like to. We like to do it better.
Russell Wilson takes a subtle shot at Pete Carroll's analysis in postgame comments
If we’ve learned anything this year it’s that the divorce between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson was long in the making because shots are being fired from both sides. After his team’s Week 1 victory over Wilson’s Broncos, Pete Carroll made a rare admission that it was a significant one.
Seahawks Pete Carroll 'Not Surprised' About Defensive Struggles
The Seattle Seahawks have allowed the second most rushing yards league-wide over the first three weeks, as their defensive struggles continue to hold the team back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks opposing QB preview: Marcus Mariota
For the first time since 2013, former Oregon Duck standout Marcus Mariota will play football in the city of Seattle. Only this time, Mariota will be a different type of bird as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Despite playing in the NFL since 2015, Sunday will mark only the...
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter
The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field. Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks lost their second in a row after absorbing a 27-23 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 at Lumen Field. Here are some takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss. After falling to the Falcons on Sunday, the Seahawks fell to 1-2 and last place...
First look: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are on the road in Week 4 to take on the Detroit Lions (1-2) in an early Sunday game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Seahawks hurt themselves by playing safe in loss to Falcons
SEATTLE (AP) — In the aftermath of a narrow loss, another debatable decision from Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly became a focal point. Seattle played it safe and likely paid the price. There were several other opportunities for the Seahawks to find chances to score in their 27-23 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. But Carroll’s decision to kick a field goal while tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter and facing fourth-and-2 inside the Atlanta 10 became a debatable point. “We were just kinda mixed up a little bit there, so it was probably best to take the points,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said. “We didn’t want to just try and force it there so we just took the timeout, kicked the field goal and gave ourselves the lead.”
Comments / 0