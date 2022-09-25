Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'
Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year. In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and...
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Rihanna's Colin Kaepernick Comments Resurface Amid NFL News: 'Hypocritical'
The singer once said she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she "couldn't be a sellout."
thesource.com
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Kanye West Laments Losing His 'Queen' in Apparent Message to Kim Kardashian
"London I know how you feel," West wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. "I lost my queen too."
Netflix Ditches 'Dahmer' LGBTQ Tag Following Backlash: 'It's Pretty Gross'
Many in the queer community are outraged after the streaming service labeled 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' as an LGBTQ series.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show
Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
