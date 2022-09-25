ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
People

Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year. In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and...
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show

Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
