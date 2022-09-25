ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson torching New England Patriots

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago


One if by land … oh, forget it.

Different times in New England.

In this case, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is tormenting the New England Patriots with his legs and arm on Sunday in Foxborough.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Ravens quarterback was leading the team in rushing with 79 yards.

He was also being incredibly efficient with his passing game, throwing for 4 touchdown passes on only 125 passing yards.

Jackson had found Mark Andrews twice for scores, Josh Oliver, and Devin Duvernay as the Ravens were up double digits early in the fourth quarter.

