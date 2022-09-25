Vikings down Lions on late Kirk Cousins TD pass
The Minnesota Vikings were down double digits entering the fourth quarter Sunday against the Detroit Lions in an NFC North game.
The Vikings found a way to send the home folks happy, getting a running score by Alexander Mattison and a TD pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn.
The TD pass gave the Vikings a 28-24 lead that they maintained as a last-gasp pass was intercepted.
The Vikings are 2-1 and the Lions are 1-2 after blowing double-digit leads at two points in the game.
Comments / 1