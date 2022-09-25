ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans survive, drop Raiders to 0-3

By Barry Werner
 2 days ago
Josh McDaniels is 11-20 overall as an NFL head coach.

That’s because he is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach after they lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 24-22.

The Titans did everything they could to give Las Vegas a chance to tie the game and force overtime.

The Raiders converted three fourth-down situations in their final drive, two on receptions by Mack Hollins, another on a penalty.

Finally, Derek Carr threw a 9-yard TD pass to Hollins on fourth down and the Raiders had a chance to tie, down two points.

The Titans’ defense denied the Raiders on the conversion and Tennesse is 1-2 while McDaniels, who was 11-17 as Broncos coach, and the Raiders are winless in their first three games.

The Titans scored all their points in the first half.

Hollins had a career game with 8 receptions for 158 yards and the score.

