Indianapolis, IN

Colts topple Chiefs on late Matt Ryan touchdown pass

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts were in a dire situation.

They trailed the Kansas City Chiefs with less than a half-minute remaining Sunday and were looking at an 0-3 start.

This was the reason the team got a veteran like Matt Ryan to win games.

Ryan accepted the challenge, directing a 16-play, 76-yard drive that devoured 8:14.

The touchdown came on a 12-yard pass from Ryan to Jelani Woods and gave the Colts a 20-17 victory.

The Chiefs imploded on special teams:

