bowdoin.edu
Williams Holds Off Men's Soccer in First Polar Bear Loss of the Year
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's soccer team suffered its first setback of the season, dropping a 1-0 decision to Williams on Sunday afternoon at Pickard Field. The Polar Bears stand at 5-1-1 (2-1-1) while the Ephs are 3-0-4 (2-0-2). Game Highlights. A scoreless first half saw the...
bowdoin.edu
Football Drops First Game of the Season in Road Setback at Williams
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Bowdoin College football team came up short in its first road test of the 2022 campaign, falling to Williams 24-14 on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears and Ephs both stand at 1-1 this season. Game Highlights. Bowdoin had a pair of early drives start in...
bowdoin.edu
Field Hockey Stumbles Against Ephs
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin field hockey team allowed a couple of fourth quarter goals and fell 2-0 to Williams on Sunday afternoon. The Polar Bears (4-3, 1-3 NESCAC) struggled offensively as the Ephs climb to 5-2 (2-2 NESCAC). Game Highlights. Despite Williams owning a 5-0 shot advantage and...
bowdoin.edu
Women's Cross Country Sprints to Second-Place Finish at Bowdoin Invite 1
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's and women's cross country teams took second-place finishes in their home debut on Saturday at the Bowdoin Invitational #1. The Polar Bears finished only behind nationally-ranked Tufts in both races. Women's Meet Highlights. The 14th-ranked Jumbos claimed the women's meet with six...
bowdoin.edu
Women's Rugby Blanks Castleton State in Road Win
CASTLETON, Vt. – The Bowdoin College women's rugby team dispatched Castleton State in a 73-0 victory on Sunday afternoon in Vermont. The Polar Bears stand at 3-0 after the victory. Match Highlights. Bowdoin's defense shut out the Spartans in their home opener as a balanced attack saw eight different...
bowdoin.edu
Men's Golf Earns Best Finish at Bowdoin Invitational Since 2014
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's golf team placed fourth at the Bowdoin Invitational this weekend at Brunswick Golf Club. The Polar Bears, who led after day one, record their best finish in their home event since the 2014 season. Tournament Highlights. In what has become one of...
bowdoin.edu
Men's Cross Country Takes Runner-up Finish at Debut Home Meet
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men's and women's cross country teams took second-place finishes in their home debut on Saturday at the Bowdoin Invitational #1. The Polar Bears finished only behind nationally-ranked Tufts in both races. Men's Meet Highlights. The Polar Bears finished only behind the 26th-ranked Jumbos,...
There Will Be No Ice Skating at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine, This Winter
For the past several years, locals and visitors have flocked to Thompson's Point during the coldest months of the year for a chance to ice skate outdoors on the oceanfront. But as Thompson's Point continue to push forward their plans to make the area a four-season destination, the Rink at Thompson's Point won't open this coming winter as permanent improvements are put into place.
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177,000 people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included the Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
Chicopee School Committee member Timothy Wagner moving out of Ward 1
CHICOPEE – School Committee member Timothy Wagner announced he is moving out of the ward he represents and will not run for reelection to his seat in November 2023. Wagner, 19, was a recent Comprehensive High School graduate when he was first elected to serve as the Ward 1 School Committee member in November 2020. He is now a second-year student at Springfield Technical Community College.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
iBerkshires.com
Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
