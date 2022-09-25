Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington's football game at Florida moved from Saturday to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian
Eastern Washington’s football game at the University of Florida has been moved from Saturday to Sunday as the state braces for the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. EWU’s game against Florida was first announced...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
cougcenter.com
Cougs move up in AP Top 25 despite loss to Oregon
After a devastating loss to the Oregon Ducks at home, we assumed the Washington State Cougars would take a tumble in the “others receiving votes” category of the Associated Press Top 25. That assumption was, apparently, quite incorrect!. The Cougs actually moved up to 29th in this weeks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uiargonaut.com
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
boisestatepublicradio.org
U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution
The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment. In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Comments / 0