Moscow, ID

Big Country News

Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations

Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
PULLMAN, WA
cougcenter.com

Cougs move up in AP Top 25 despite loss to Oregon

After a devastating loss to the Oregon Ducks at home, we assumed the Washington State Cougars would take a tumble in the “others receiving votes” category of the Associated Press Top 25. That assumption was, apparently, quite incorrect!. The Cougs actually moved up to 29th in this weeks...
Education
Local
Idaho Education
City
Sports
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
uiargonaut.com

The Silos get a modern makeover 

A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.  
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

U of I warns employees to stay neutral on abortion or risk prosecution

The University of Idaho is warning its employees that promoting abortion, or providing contraception in some cases, could result in imprisonment, fines and a permanent bar from state employment. In an email sent Friday and obtained by Boise State Public Radio, the university’s office of general counsel said it was...
IDAHO STATE
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
