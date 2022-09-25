Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & specialFit*Life*TravelSarasota, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
Yardbarker
The Yankees didn’t just get a stud outfielder at the trade deadline, they got much more
The New York Yankees have gotten immense value from trade acquisition Harrison Bader over the past few days since returning from plantar fasciitis. Bader made his first appearance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, contributing two hits and three RBIs to help them win 9–8 in a close contest.
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
Yardbarker
Yankees could leave 2 veteran bullpen arms off the playoff roster
At a certain point, the New York Yankees need to start thinking about the playoffs instead of handing out roster spots to inefficient players who have failed to produce this season or are coming off significant injuries. The Yankees recently placed Wandy Peralta on the injured list, giving him some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR
It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
FOX Sports
Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1
Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives
The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
Yardbarker
Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch , the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
Yardbarker
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone details bad news for Frankie Montas ahead of the playoffs
Yankees starter Frankie Montas had struggled to get any sort of rhythm in pinstripes prior to landing on the IL with a shoulder issue, and today, Aaron Boone spoke on what he thinks Montas’ role will be, come October. Hopefully, Montas is going to be fully healthy and ready...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte
The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
Yardbarker
MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency
For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
MLB・
Padres Select Brandon Dixon
The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
Yardbarker
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
The Houston Astros announced Tuesday afternoon Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to an illness. Luis García is now listed as the probable starter. McCullers last pitched Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, spinning seven, two-run innings with eight strikeouts. The 28-year-old...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Yardbarker
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands
What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
Comments / 0