ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could leave 2 veteran bullpen arms off the playoff roster

At a certain point, the New York Yankees need to start thinking about the playoffs instead of handing out roster spots to inefficient players who have failed to produce this season or are coming off significant injuries. The Yankees recently placed Wandy Peralta on the injured list, giving him some...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Cleveland Guardians#The Pittsburgh Pirates
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch , the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Brandon Dixon

The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday afternoon Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to an illness. Luis García is now listed as the probable starter. McCullers last pitched Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, spinning seven, two-run innings with eight strikeouts. The 28-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy