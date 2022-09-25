ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rihanna Confirmed For Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Navy, get ready!

Rihanna is returning to music in a BIG way, as it was confirmed that she will be the headliner for the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show. After TMZ Sports revealed that the singer/entrepreneur was in talks with the NFL, we received confirmation from the Bajan bad gal herself on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The photo was reposted by both Roc Nation and new Halftime Show sponsor Apple Music . Just two days ago, it was announced that the music streaming service will take over sponsorship duties from longtime partner Pepsi in a multi-million dollar deal that could also bring Sunday Night Football to its Apple TV+ service. Rihanna’s announcement follows previous rumors that country/pop singer Taylor Swift was also considered as a headliner. However, TMZ reports that she turned it down because she wants to re-record her first six albums first. That’s a whole different story altogether.

Interestingly enough, Rih also turned down the NFL once before. As Variety reminds us, she was considered as a possible headliner for the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She ended up turning the offer down to stand in solidarity with blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Well, now that she has clearly had a change of heart, the world will now witness the superstar join the ranks of previous performers Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruno Mars, her labelmate Beyoncé, and last year’s Emmy-Winning combo of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

In a statement, Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

So now, what should we expect for her performance? Will A$AP Rocky make an appearance with Baby A$AP in tow? Will the dancers be decked out in the latest SavageXFenty fashions? Will we ACTUALLY hear the new music that Riri has been teasing us with since the last decade?

Looks like we’ll have to wait until February 12 in Glendale, Arizona to find out!

