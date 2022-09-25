Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Ibiza Appearance Singing Britney Spears And Backstreet Boys Songs
Imagine something. You’re at Ibiza on vacation. You’re at a club, and you’re dancing your face off. Maybe you took a pill! Maybe you’re high as fuck! It’s the middle of the day, but that doesn’t matter. It’s Ibiza! All of a sudden, the dance music stops, and somebody jump on the soundsystem to say something, but you don’t catch it. You look over at the stage, and there’s Ed Sheeran bouncing around while singing “I Want It That Way.” Are you hallucinating? I’d love to say no, but it honestly depends on the day. Yesterday, you would not be hallucinating.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence
Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Released From Jail Weeks After Crashing Pop Star's Wedding To Sam Asghari
Britney Spears’ troubled ex-husband Jason Alexander has been released from jail only weeks after breaking into the pop star’s LA home on her wedding day, Radar has learned.According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 40-year-old unemployed Louisiana native was recently released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. As we previously reported, Alexander was arrested on June 9 after he crashed Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari. In the days before the ceremony, Alexander went on an Instagram posting spree where he accused the people around Britney of a massive conspiracy. He claimed that despite her being out of the conservatorship...
Stereogum
Simon Cowell Offered Max Martin A Mercedes If 5ive Could Have “…Baby One More Time” Instead Of Britney Spears
Britney Spears will forever be linked with “…Baby One More Time,” her debut single and signature song. But if it was up to Simon Cowell, the music industry mogul and permanently cranky American Idol judge, the song would have belonged to a different artist. For many years...
Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours
Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Britney Spears Says Her Conservatorship Would ‘Never’ Have Happened to Jennifer Lopez
Britney Spears does not think her situation would have happened to another pop star and peer: Jennifer Lopez. In the same post, Spears also implied that she is done with the entertainment business, despite hopes from fans that she will record new music following the end of her conservatorship. “I'd...
Drew Barrymore Interviewed Jennette McCurdy And They Shared A Lot About Their Complicated Relationships With Their Moms
Jennette opened up about her relationship with her mother in her new book I'm Glad My Mom Died.
Britney Spears’ Ex Finally Explains Why He Crashed Her Wedding
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander, who was convicted of trespassing and battery in August for crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari in June, claims he showed up to her nuptials because he didn’t believe she wanted to get married. “It’s all for show. A Hollywood script,” Alexander shared with the Daily Mail. “I don’t think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real.” On her most recent wedding day, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, showed up unannounced and uninvited to the pop star’s big day. He live streamed breaking and entering into her estate, claiming he was there “to crash the wedding” before being tackled by security guards. “I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years,” said Alexander, who was slapped with a three year restraining order from the couple after the dramatic entrance. “I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted.”
Adam Levine Once Said He Wanted '100 Kids' With Wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine once said he wanted to have 100 kids with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who he has been accused of cheating on. The Maroon 5 front man has been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal and he and his wife's relationship is now in the spotlight. On...
Lewis Capaldi Covers Classic Britney Spears Single ‘Everytime’
Lewis Capaldi reimagined the classic Britney Spears In The Zone single “Everytime” during a recent set of performances recorded for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series. At London’s Hammersmith Club, the singer was bolstered by a pianist and a string section complete with a cellist and multiple violinists to transform the song into the kind of ballad he’s come to be known for. Capaldi performed a number of those during the Live Lounge, too. He rounded out his setlist with “Hold My While You Wait” and the radio-dominating singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” His latest single, “Forget Me,”...
Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will still perform at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 as the musician battles cheating allegations. The band is currently on tour, and Levine has no plans to let the scandal stop him from performing. After Maroon 5’s performance in Las Vegas, the group is set to head overseas to Singapore in November.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' with Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds announced Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3" and revealed the film's release date.
The FADER
Elton John and Britney Spears share “Hold Me Closer” video
In August, Elton John enlisted Britney Spears for "Hold Me Closer," an updated electro-pop version of his beloved 1972 song "Tiny Dancer." The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the latest hit for Elton John after "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" in his reemergence as a muse for club-focused remixes. Today, the music video for "Hold Me Closer" arrives.
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
