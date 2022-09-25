Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
Streaker ‘Tackled’ before he is able to run on to Field at Holtville Junior Varsity Game Monday
UPDATED with new information from Sheriff Bill Franklin and witnesses. A Wetumpka man was arrested Monday night during the Holtville Middle School junior varsity Homecoming game, after allegedly streaking through parts of town, and then attempting to run onto the field. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, he talked to the suspect who reportedly told him, “Holtville lost a lot of school spirit during COVID and I was just trying to bring some of that back.”
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years
As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
alabamanews.net
The City of Prattville Purchases an Ice Skating Rink for the Holiday Season
The City of Prattville will be adding a new attraction for the Holiday season. Prattville has purchased an ice skating rink that will be a permanent fixture in the downtown area. The skating rink is expected to open December 1 and will be $5 per person for 30 minutes. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
Opelika-Auburn News
Safety first: Southview Primary School changing route for afternoon student pick-up line
Opelika City Schools have notified parents with children who attend Southview Primary School that the pick-up line route is changing to alleviate congestion and make the travel pattern safer. Beginning Oct. 3, cars will not be allowed to line up on Marvyn Parkway past the turn lane into Southview or...
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL
Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
WSFA
LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns
An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
alabamanews.net
Equal Justice Initiative Plans to Open Legacy Plaza in Downtown Montgomery
The Equal Justice Initiative is planning to open the new Legacy Plaza in downtown Montgomery on Wednesday. The Legacy Plaza is next to the Legacy Museum, which is at 400 North Court Street and not far from Riverwalk Stadium. EJI says the Legacy Plaza will be a gathering place for...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon
An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145. At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Wetumpka Herald
Sunday accident claims life of Eclectic man
An early Sunday morning accident on Williams Road just north of Wetumpka causes the death of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sept. 25 involved the 1989 C1500 pickup driven by Jones. “Jones was fatally injured when the [truck] he was driving...
Comments / 0