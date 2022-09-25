ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Streaker ‘Tackled’ before he is able to run on to Field at Holtville Junior Varsity Game Monday

UPDATED with new information from Sheriff Bill Franklin and witnesses. A Wetumpka man was arrested Monday night during the Holtville Middle School junior varsity Homecoming game, after allegedly streaking through parts of town, and then attempting to run onto the field. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, he talked to the suspect who reportedly told him, “Holtville lost a lot of school spirit during COVID and I was just trying to bring some of that back.”
HOLTVILLE, CA
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka basketball legends receive championship rings after 43 years

As the saying goes, better late than never. No one knows that better than the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka Indians basketball team members and staff, who received their championship rings on Sunday after 43 years of waiting. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the community, the men and women...
WETUMPKA, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2

Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
AUBURN, AL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL

Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

LEAD Academy Pre-K teacher likes to have fun with his students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chad Murray has been teaching for 14 years and says that every day is an adventure in his Pre-K classroom. “I like to have lots of fun. I like to get down on the floor with them and play. I like to build things and just encourage them to use their imagination,” Murray said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for missing boater in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A search for a missing boater is underway Saturday afternoon at Lay Lake in Shelby County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2022 Ranger bass boat was found with no one on board just after 11:30 a.m. in Spring Creek. The Calera Dive Team...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns

An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
ECLECTIC, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika teen dies in one-car wreck on Saturday afternoon

An Opelika teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Lee County Road 145. At about 2:48 p.m. Saturday, a 1993 Mazda Miata driven by Nicholas E. Northern, 19, left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, according to a press release from the Opelika Post of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
OPELIKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Sunday accident claims life of Eclectic man

An early Sunday morning accident on Williams Road just north of Wetumpka causes the death of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sept. 25 involved the 1989 C1500 pickup driven by Jones. “Jones was fatally injured when the [truck] he was driving...
ECLECTIC, AL

