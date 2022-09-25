Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
WBOC
Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash
LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
Delaware man killed after being pinned beneath truck
A man was killed when he was pinned beneath a truck, police in Delaware said. Officers were called to Beehler Court in the Wilmington area on Sunday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle, New Castle County Police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they...
BMW Driver Was Doing 'Burn Out' In H2oi Golf Cart Crash That Hurt Dad: Prosecutor
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOC
Two Arrested for Police Chase in Stolen Car in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Two people from New Jersey have been arrested following a police chase in a stolen car in Dover early Friday morning. Dover Police say they were told by Edgewater Police in New Jersey that a stolen car was being tracked in the area of Royal Farms on Saulsbury Rd. around 2 a.m.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
WBOC
Ocean City Man Goes to Prison for Bank Robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for holding up a bank nearly two years ago. The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office said that 38-year-old Christopher Dale Miller Jr. was sentenced to the Maryland Division of Corrections on Sept 8. after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of armed robbery and related offenses following a trial in April 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Services set for Shenandoah man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash
Services have been set to remember a Schuylkill County man killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware last week. SrA Kohl Reed, 22, of the U.S. Air Force, died Sunday, Sept. 18 after his motorcycle crashed with an SUV on Route 1 in Kent County, said Delaware State Police. Reed,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport PD: Man injured in I-81 crash dies of injuries
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries. According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while […]
fox29.com
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
NJ shooting leaves man, 19, dead, another injured
An investigation is underway after a New Jersey shooting left one man dead and another injured Sunday, authorities said.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGMD Radio
Shooting Injures Two in Middletown
Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Reports Of Person Trapped Under Vehicle In Pike Creek
New Castle County Police are conducting an investigation into an incident that took place Sunday morning. At 9:00 this morning rescue crews from The Mill Creek Fire company along with New Castle County paramedics and New Castle County Police responded to a home in a unit block of Beehler Court in Arundel.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – GARY DICKENS
(New Castle, DE 19720) New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Gary Dickens (59) of New Castle. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Stanton Avenue – West Minquadale in reference to Gary making concerning comments to the crisis hotline.
Dad hospitalized by Wildwood, NJ crash seen in disturbing viral H2Oi video
WILDWOOD — A father of four daughters is in intensive care after he was hit by a sports car during Saturday's unsanctioned H2Oi car rally that was caught in an upsetting video and shared widely on social media. Erhan Bayram remains in the ICU at an Atlantic City trauma...
WBOC
Dover Man Sentenced for Impersonating Federal Officer
WILMINGTON, Del.- A Dover man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for impersonating a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware. According to court documents, David Perrera, 50, called a sheriff's office in Tennessee from Delaware pretending to be a member of...
CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m. Officers found two gunshot victims and transported...
WBOC
Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
Comments / 0