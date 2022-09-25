ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

firststateupdate.com

Police: Cyclist Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Near Lewes

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
LEWES, DE
