Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville

New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
zagsblog.com

Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date

Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Kenny Payne
wdrb.com

BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#University Of Louisville#Nba#Red And White Intrasquad#U Of L#Louisville Live#Lenoir Rhyne#Bellarmine
wdrb.com

$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets!. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Danielle's Louisville (9.23.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
KFC
wdrb.com

'Alice in Wonderland' scavenger hunt takes over downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon may have thought they fell down the rabbit hole during a citywide "Alice in Wonderland" themed game. CluedUpp Games hosted a giant, escape-room style scavenger hunt for all ages across Louisville. Dozens of people wore costumes as they searched...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louder Than Life wraps up four-day music festival in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life came to a close on Sunday with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and Alice in Chains. Despite some rain on Sunday morning, more than 40,000 fans were at the Highland Festival Grounds for the final day of the four-day festival. As the sunshine came out, rock and roll fans were ready for their favorite bands to take the stage.
LOUISVILLE, KY

