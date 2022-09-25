Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
'23 SG George Washington III Sees Potential Fit With Louisville, Kenny Payne
The guard formerly played high school ball in the city of Louisville, and named the Cardinals in his top five earlier this month.
TE commitment Jamari Johnson recaps 'amazing' visit to Louisville
University of Louisville tight end commitment Jamari Johnson had already made a couple of visits to campus. But until Saturday, Johnson had never attended a game in Cardinal Stadium. With his family by his side, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect watched the Cardinals deck USF 41-3 and left impressed with what...
Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville
New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zagsblog.com
Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date
Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
wdrb.com
Seneca's Josh Labelah wins Best Play Week 6 for interception return for a touchdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 6 of the high school football season. With 61% of the votes, the Week 6 title belongs to Seneca's Josh Labelah, who picked off Atherton quarterback QuaShawn Thompson then took it back the other way for a touchdown.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports and Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | How much will return of Rodriguez help Kentucky's anemic ground game?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The most glaring number in No. 7-ranked Kentucky’s early-season resume figures to start changing this weekend. The Wildcats rank 123rd in the nation in rushing offense, at a paltry 2.41 yards per carry. That’s less than half the combined average of the rest of...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
$2M Powerball ticket sold in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets!. A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at the Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany. Four other winning lottery tickets were also sold in Indiana for the Sept. 24 Powerball drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 3-9-21-24-29...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
Louisville.com
Danielle’s Louisville (9.23.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
'Alice in Wonderland' scavenger hunt takes over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon may have thought they fell down the rabbit hole during a citywide "Alice in Wonderland" themed game. CluedUpp Games hosted a giant, escape-room style scavenger hunt for all ages across Louisville. Dozens of people wore costumes as they searched...
wdrb.com
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
wdrb.com
Louder Than Life wraps up four-day music festival in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louder Than Life came to a close on Sunday with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Incubus and Alice in Chains. Despite some rain on Sunday morning, more than 40,000 fans were at the Highland Festival Grounds for the final day of the four-day festival. As the sunshine came out, rock and roll fans were ready for their favorite bands to take the stage.
Comments / 0