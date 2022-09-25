ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nathan Fillion Reveals The One Concern He Initially Had After Niecy Nash’s The Rookie Spinoff Was Greenlit

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjvNi_0i9t2ZpG00

ABC’s cop procedural The Rookie is almost back for its fifth season and, this year, the Nathan Fillion-led series will have some company. The franchise is expanding with the new spinoff, The Rookie: Feds , starring Niecy Nash. And ahead of the new series debut and the season premiere of his own show, Fillion opened up about the one concern he once had about the new show after it got the greenlight.

To promote both Rookie shows, Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash interviewed each other in a friendly interrogation-like setting for EW . Nash asked the Suicide Squad star how he initially felt about her upcoming show after it was announced. While Fillion was excited, he was also a bit concerned that it would mean his show would lose one of its stars:

First, they say spin-off, and you go, ‘Oh my God, that's such a great idea. We must be doing well if we're going to get a spin-off show.’ That's the up. Then there's a down. You go, ‘Wait a minute. Does that mean they're going to take one of our characters? They're going to break up this little troop of ours? Are they going to break someone off, and they're going to spin that person off into another show? Who do we lose?’ Then I started looking around at people like, who do I want to lose? No, I didn't do that.

It makes sense that Nathan Fillion would be concerned about parting ways with a cast member or two since that tends to happens when TV shows spawn offshoots. For example, a situation that's happened in recent years would be The CW's Riverdale losing Ashleigh Murray's Josie McCoy to Katy Keene . But in the case of The Rookie , that wasn't meant to be the case.

When it was announced that Feds would involve a whole new storyline and new characters, the Firefly alum's concern went away and was overtaken by sheer excitement, which grew even more when it was revealed that Nash would lead the spinoff :

But then I found out that we're not going to lose anybody. We're going to introduce a new character. And then we're going to spin them off into their own show. And I thought, ‘That's a great idea.’ And then, I found out it was going to be you. I've already met you, and I already know what you're like, so you know how I feel about that.

A two-part episode that aired during Season 4 served as a backdoor pilot for the then-potential spinoff. At the time, there were many arguments to be made as to why the Rookie spinoff should happen and, luckily, ABC soon greenlit the series. I'm interested in seeing how things play out in the new show and just how Niecy Nash’s Simone will perform in the lead.

While the parent show won’t be losing any stars to Feds , there will be small crossovers here and there. And even though it’s unknown as to whether this could turn into the next big law enforcement-centered, TV property, the presence of both of these shows on ABC's fall 2022 schedule is proof that fans are loving this growing franchise.

As for Season 5 of The Rookie , Nathan Fillion also recently discussed how the title will still be relevant following Nolan’s career change , which now sees him serving as a T.O. Fillion mentioned that while Nolan is no longer a rookie officer, he is now a rookie training officer to a new character (played by a Chicago P.D. vet) , so it works. With that, he can likely throw some advice Simone’s way since we’ll likely see the two of them work together again soon.

Since The Rookie: Feds is an FBI-centric spinoff, fans shouldn’t have to worry about anyone from OG series moving to the sister show -- unless one of the characters makes a major career change. So, for now, everyone is staying right where they are while the series expands.

Don’t miss the premiere of The Rookie: Feds on Tuesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC! And you can catch the season premiere of The Rookie , tonight, Sunday 25 at 10 p.m. EST. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see learn about the other  new and returning programming that's headed your way.

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Ashleigh Murray
Distractify

'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head

The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Spinoff#Nathan Fillion Reveals#Abc#Rookie#The Nathan Fillion Led
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”

Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy