Lawsuit filed after FBI agents raided 1,400 deposit boxes at a US Private Vaults branch claims owners' items have still not been returned

Buddy H.
1d ago
Search warrants in America must be specific, in that they MUST list all items that are to be targeted in the warrant. This is a blatant violation of the box holders Constitutional Rights under the 4th, 5th, and 14th Amendments. It's past time that judges be held accountable.
FFG22
1d ago
The future of the United States. Again actions speak louder than words. Bet the media's covering up for them. Votes do have cosiquences.
Michael Andrus
1d ago
Trump was right again, first him and now private citizens. Thanks to Bidens America
