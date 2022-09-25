AUBURN, Alabama — Robby Ashford needed a few moments to himself. Three different times in the final few minutes of Auburn’s 17-14, overtime win over Missouri, Ashford had to hold his breath. He could barely watch as Mizzou kicked — and missed — a 26-yard field goal at the end of regulation. He was visibly upset on the sideline after a tipped-ball interception barely fell through the hands of a defender on third down in overtime. And he and his teammates erupted in jubilation after Mizzou running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the ball into the end zone at the 1-yard line, gifting Auburn an SEC-opening victory.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO