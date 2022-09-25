Read full article on original website
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man, 67, killed in apartment fire on South Side
CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was killed in a kitchen fire in an apartment building on the city’s South Side. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. Emergency responders discovered the man laying on unresponsive on the floor. According to officials, he sustained second-degree burns and smoke […]
NBC Chicago
Days After Being Wounded in Road Rage Shooting, Chicago Cop No Longer With Department
An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park “is no longer a member of the department,” a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, “was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
fox32chicago.com
Video shows road rage shooting of ex-Chicago cop in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows the moment a now former Chicago cop was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park. The ex-cop, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, "is no longer a member of the department," police spokesman Tom Ahern said Monday. Ahern said the 27-year-old woman was a "probationary police officer" at the time of the incident.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening
A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
Man found shot in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and critically wounded Monday morning in Chicago's Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m. and discovered a shot-up car and a 24-year-old inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face in the 9500 block of South University Avenue.
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
3 Robbery Suspects Who Punched Man on Red Line Train Sought, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police have released surveillance photos in hope of identifying three individuals wanted in connection with the robbery of a man earlier this month onboard a CTA Red Line train, according to authorities. In a community alert issued Monday, Chicago police said Mass Transit Detectives are investigating a robbery that...
Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
2 dead after shooting at Posen bar, police say
POSEN, Ill. — Two people were killed in a shooting at a Posen bar, according to police. The Posen Police Department said there was a shooting Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar and Grill at 14346 S. Western Ave. where two people were transported to local hospitals where they later died. Police did not release details […]
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago police seek to identify 2 people in connection to robbery on CTA Red Line train
CPD reminds people to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to police.
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, CPD watchdog says
Police misconduct investigators have recommended that Chicago police Supt. David Brown fire an officer who “endangered numerous lives” when authorities say he caused a 2019 crash that left an elderly woman dead on the West Side.
UPDATE: Police questioning person of interest in attempted West Loop kidnapping
A 45-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street around 8:45 a.m. when the suspect approached her, grabbed both of her arms and attempted to pull into a minivan.
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
nypressnews.com
Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue. Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside...
Navy Pier drowning: Charges could be upgraded after boy dies after allegedly being pushed into lake
Prosecutors said the child's aunt's charges could be upgraded following his death.
Comments / 3