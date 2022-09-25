Read full article on original website
Betty White memorabilia auction smashes expectations, raising more than $4 million
It was never in doubt what an icon the late Betty White was, but in case you needed any more proof, an auction of items from her life and career smashed all expectations. Julien's Auctions says the three-day event raised more than four million bucks, nearly seven times the $600,000 pre-auction estimate. What's more, every item up for grabs was sold.
