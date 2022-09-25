ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police respond to shots fired call

Frisco police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning. The call occurred in the area of Parkwood Boulevard and Gaylord Parkway. A spokesperson for the Police Department stated that a male located suspects attempting to steal something from his vehicle, he confronted them and shots were fired.
fox4news.com

Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter

DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
DALLAS, TX
Texas State
Irving, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
iheart.com

Texas "lesbian" brothel raided by police

Where are all these lesbian brothels we keep hearing about?. A brothel operating at a short-term rental home in Plano was a topic of discussion among shocked neighbors Friday after the arrest of a woman who police accused of operating it. "We’re a really quiet neighborhood with lots of children,"...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Human Remains Discovered, Identified as Missing Woman in Dallas County

Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered in August 2021 in an unincorporated area near Lancaster belong to a missing woman. According to Dallas County authorities, the remains were discovered in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and Dallas Police...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

Two arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit, one facing firearms charges

FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit — one of the men now facing firearms charges. Early Thursday morning, a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy patrolling the Windmill Farms neighborhood observed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Windmill Farms Boulevard without their headlights on.

