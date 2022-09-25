Read full article on original website
Teen arrested at Lake Highlands football game after trying to sneak in gun, police say
DALLAS — A 17-year-old has been arrested after trying to sneak a gun into a Dallas high school football game, police and Richardson school district officials confirmed to WFAA. Dallas police said a witness alerted Richardson police officers about someone passing the teenager a gun through the fence at...
Frisco police respond to shots fired call
Frisco police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning. The call occurred in the area of Parkwood Boulevard and Gaylord Parkway. A spokesperson for the Police Department stated that a male located suspects attempting to steal something from his vehicle, he confronted them and shots were fired.
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - A convicted felon who was on probation for another felony violation is now in jail and charged with murder. Dallas police say Gabriel Lule, 26, got into an argument with a 66-year-old man and purposely ran him over, killing him. The victim's family doesn't understand why Lule would...
Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Texas police investigate use of force after video of officer slamming student into lunch cart circulates
Police in Irving, Texas are investigating an officer's use of force after video showing the officer slam a student into a lunch cart before pushing him down to the ground again began circulating on social media, according to police. The officer has been reassigned while police look into the incident.
Reward offered for information on deadly shooting in eastern Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to share what they know about a deadly shooting that happened in eastern Dallas Saturday night. Police said they responded to the call at 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The victim was identified...
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen's death
Lermon Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont "did real good in life" and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black, was found...
Texas "lesbian" brothel raided by police
Where are all these lesbian brothels we keep hearing about?. A brothel operating at a short-term rental home in Plano was a topic of discussion among shocked neighbors Friday after the arrest of a woman who police accused of operating it. "We’re a really quiet neighborhood with lots of children,"...
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Dallas gas station, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting two people in a Dallas gas station parking lot, killing one of them. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 51-year-old Anthony Welcome has been charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police got a shooting...
Human Remains Discovered, Identified as Missing Woman in Dallas County
Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered in August 2021 in an unincorporated area near Lancaster belong to a missing woman. According to Dallas County authorities, the remains were discovered in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and Dallas Police...
Shots fired after fight at Carrollton Burger King forces nearby schools into 'secure hold'
CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police closed down parts of Josey Lane and nearby schools went into a "secure hold" for about an hour after there were reports of shots fired in the area. The reported shots were heard in the area of Josey Lane and Tartan Drive. Police say the...
Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
Ex-Cop Faces a Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Fatal Shooting of Black Man in Wolfe City
On Thursday, a Hunt County jury unanimously found Shaun Lucas, a former police officer who shot and killed a Black man named Jonathan Price in October 2020, not guilty of murder. Lucas, who was fired from the Wolfe City Police Department following the incident, admitted to shooting 31-year-old Price, but...
Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say
RICHARDSON, Texas - Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson. According to Department of Public...
Man accused of killing Garland girl, 13, in drunk driving crash out on bond
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man accused of driving under the influence, causing a head-on crash that killed a 13-year-old girl and seriously injured her mother, is out of jail Thursday night. Jeremy Spencer, who had a bond set at $450,000, paid the amount he needed to get out of jail...
'I just want justice': Family of 14-year-old killed in South Dallas looking for answers
DALLAS - A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning. Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al...
Two arrested following high-speed vehicle pursuit, one facing firearms charges
FORNEY, Texas — Two people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit — one of the men now facing firearms charges. Early Thursday morning, a Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office deputy patrolling the Windmill Farms neighborhood observed a dark-colored Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Windmill Farms Boulevard without their headlights on.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
