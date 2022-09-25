DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.

