Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1
Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
Alcantara spins 11-strikeout, 8-inning gem
MIAMI -- A scattering of boos descended upon loanDepot park when Marlins fans realized ace Sandy Alcantara wasn’t taking the mound for the bottom of the ninth in Saturday night’s 4-1 victory over the Nationals. Alcantara was on the cusp of a second consecutive nine-inning complete game --...
Rays' bats quiet; magic number dips to 6
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
Casas shows off power, patience in 'electric' atmosphere
NEW YORK -- You think Triston Casas enjoys the electricity of Red Sox-Yankees?. Boston’s No. 2 prospect, who is trying to position himself to be the starting first baseman for next season and for several years after that, belted his fourth career homer on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Three...
Meneses adds to impressive resume with HR off Cy Young candidate
MIAMI -- One week after Sandy Alcantara threw a complete game against the Nationals, manager Dave Martinez encouraged his team to be aggressive in the strike zone versus the Cy Young Award candidate. Hot-hitting Joey Meneses had gone 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in his last meeting with the...
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
A's ride free spirits in field, at plate to laugher
OAKLAND -- Entering a daunting homestand against two playoff-caliber opponents earlier this week, Tony Kemp said the biggest key for this young A’s squad was to have fun and play loose. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more jubilant performance than the one Oakland turned in Saturday afternoon.
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
How this Ranger became an elite defender
ARLINGTON -- It’s been no secret that Marcus Semien was not always a great defender. He’s openly admitted that, noting his 35 errors committed as a shortstop in 2015 and another 21 in ‘16 with the A’s. But Ron Washington helped turn him into a more complete player as his series of infield drills transformed Semien into an elite fielder.
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
Dodgers hope May can be ready for NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. Though the Dodgers are listing it as a back injury, manager Dave Roberts said the injury is...
O's slugfest ends in heartbreak as playoff chances dim
BALTIMORE -- Two realities could have played out for the Orioles on Saturday night. The first was euphoric in nature, a feeling in Camden Yards’ grasp when Anthony Santander hammered a go-ahead homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the night. Had that lead held, the O’s would have won another series against the paragon of the American League to keep themselves within respectful striking distance in the postseason chase.
Jo with the flow: Oviedo twirls seven-inning gem
PITTSBURGH -- The concept of “flow,” popularized by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, describes the sensation of becoming fully immersed and completely in a task. There are no thoughts. There is only action. On a chilly, Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Johan Oviedo entered the flow state and recorded a masterpiece.
Kelly stymies Giants, closes in on 'pretty big milestone'
PHOENIX -- Numbers aren't usually important to Merrill Kelly. The D-backs right-hander prefers to focus on whether he gave his team a chance to win on a given night. But reaching the 200-innings mark? That's a different story. That's something Kelly has been chasing since he signed with the D-backs prior to the 2019 season after four years pitching in Korea.
May to IL with low back tightness
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. It’s unclear when May sustained the injury and how long he’ll be sidelined, but he won’t be...
Renfroe breaks out as Crew gains ground in WC race
CINCINNATI -- With only 10 games remaining in the regular season and the team still out of a National League Wild Card spot, all the Brewers can do is take care of business on their end and hope the others ahead of them stumble. Milwaukee moved to 1 1/2 games...
