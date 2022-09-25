BALTIMORE -- Two realities could have played out for the Orioles on Saturday night. The first was euphoric in nature, a feeling in Camden Yards’ grasp when Anthony Santander hammered a go-ahead homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the night. Had that lead held, the O’s would have won another series against the paragon of the American League to keep themselves within respectful striking distance in the postseason chase.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO