NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and Washington, D.C., wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

