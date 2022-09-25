Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Environmental concerns have Charleston port leaders going electric
The State Ports Authority is increasing its investments in equipment powered by electricity, both for environmental reasons and to meet growing requests from customers that the owner and operator of the Port of Charleston reduce its carbon footprint. "We have been approached very often now by our customers about ESG,"...
The Post and Courier
Large apartment development proposed for North Charleston to affect wetlands
NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and Washington, D.C., wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
live5news.com
Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council voted unanimously to rezone two parcels of land in Summerville from what would have been commercial space to areas for multifamily homes. This project would include 278 multifamily units, a clubhouse and walking trails for people who live there. However, some residents...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
Coastal Observer
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race
There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian expected to head to SC. Here's where to get sandbags to protect your property
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
The Post and Courier
MUSC plans to build $50M research and classroom building on main Charleston campus
Charleston's Board of Architectural Review is poised to consider initial design approval for a $50 million research and classroom complex the Medical University of South Carolina wants to build on its main campus on the peninsula. Site plans show a six-story, 89,189-square-foot structure at 74 President St. next to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting
It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
live5news.com
West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
The Post and Courier
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Limit population for humans to survive
What can I do? That’s a question we all ask. We feel our world is in trouble. We fear a nuclear war. A few years ago, I saw a panel of Nobel Prize winners. They were asked whether this world can be saved and if so, how. Most said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Training for disaster in Berkeley County
Several agencies in Berkeley County responded to a mock event to ensure that crews stay sharp and are at the ready when dealing with an active shooter. On Thursday, September 22, Berkeley County EMS and Berkeley County Emergency Management Department, along with other local emergency response agencies, conducted an active shooter drill at a vacant site on Belt Drive in Moncks Corner.
live5news.com
Neighbors worry about new nightclub’s impact in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some North Charleston communities and businesses are concerned about a new bar and nightclub because of possible dangers they fear the business may bring. The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located near the Singing Pines neighborhood with just a fence separating homes from...
College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development. According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center. In September, the college announced the gift […]
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
CARTA passengers share concerns with bus system
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) passengers are sharing some concerns about operations within the bus system. “Well, the busses are never really on time, the drivers drive erratically. I’ve been thrown out of the seat twice,” explained Joshua Blanton. Blanton and his wife rely on CARTA every day. They drive […]
The Post and Courier
Concerns over graves at site of former church in Goose Creek
Goose Creek looks much different than it does today. For instance, what was a rural area where the modest St. Paul A.M.E church once stood is now surrounded by residential neighborhoods. The church was torn down in the 1980s to make way for new projects. But some of its past is still there and there are fresh concerns about preserving it.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Comments / 0