Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Environmental concerns have Charleston port leaders going electric

The State Ports Authority is increasing its investments in equipment powered by electricity, both for environmental reasons and to meet growing requests from customers that the owner and operator of the Port of Charleston reduce its carbon footprint. "We have been approached very often now by our customers about ESG,"...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Large apartment development proposed for North Charleston to affect wetlands

NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and Washington, D.C., wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council voted unanimously to rezone two parcels of land in Summerville from what would have been commercial space to areas for multifamily homes. This project would include 278 multifamily units, a clubhouse and walking trails for people who live there. However, some residents...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads

We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston announces unexpected passing of longtime special assistant to the mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston announced Monday that the longtime special assistant to the mayor, Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Anderson, 69, died while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina, according to the city. The city described Anderson as a lifelong and passionate resident […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor's race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Person
Catherine Rampell
The Post and Courier

Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting

It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Law firm offers free estate planning advice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Library is hosting a law talk series Monday focused on the importance of planning for the future. Associate Attorney Campbell Coxe with Rutledge Law Firm says anyone who has kids, is married or owns property should have an estate plan. Without a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Limit population for humans to survive

What can I do? That’s a question we all ask. We feel our world is in trouble. We fear a nuclear war. A few years ago, I saw a panel of Nobel Prize winners. They were asked whether this world can be saved and if so, how. Most said...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Economy#City Stormwater#Washington Post
The Post and Courier

Training for disaster in Berkeley County

Several agencies in Berkeley County responded to a mock event to ensure that crews stay sharp and are at the ready when dealing with an active shooter. On Thursday, September 22, Berkeley County EMS and Berkeley County Emergency Management Department, along with other local emergency response agencies, conducted an active shooter drill at a vacant site on Belt Drive in Moncks Corner.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Neighbors worry about new nightclub's impact in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some North Charleston communities and businesses are concerned about a new bar and nightclub because of possible dangers they fear the business may bring. The Aqua Lounge & Night Club will be located near the Singing Pines neighborhood with just a fence separating homes from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development.  According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center.  In September, the college announced the gift […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
CHARLESTON, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA passengers share concerns with bus system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) passengers are sharing some concerns about operations within the bus system. “Well, the busses are never really on time, the drivers drive erratically. I’ve been thrown out of the seat twice,” explained Joshua Blanton. Blanton and his wife rely on CARTA every day. They drive […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Concerns over graves at site of former church in Goose Creek

Goose Creek looks much different than it does today. For instance, what was a rural area where the modest St. Paul A.M.E church once stood is now surrounded by residential neighborhoods. The church was torn down in the 1980s to make way for new projects. But some of its past is still there and there are fresh concerns about preserving it.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]

