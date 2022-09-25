ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

‘Ain’t there other homicides you guys can be investigating?’: Murder suspect linked to 2020 slaying through social media, other gang member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Robert Sickler told detectives they were wasting their time asking him about a 2020 slaying near East Bakersfield. He said they should know he wasn’t about to tell them anything, plus the victim wasn’t worth their effort. “Look, I just want to say a lil (sic) something, ain’t there like, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Tehachapi, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI

A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Stalking#Tpd
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash

A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a parolee with family and residential ties to Wasco. Marshals are looking for Luis Lopez, 22. Lopez is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. Lopez has a criminal history that includes robbery, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft,...
WASCO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Traffic stop leads to one arrest

ROSAMOND — A traffic stop in Rosamond, Tuesday morning, resulted in the arrest of an ex-convict, Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials reported. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the area of Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., stopped a vehicle for several vehicle code violations, officials reported.
ROSAMOND, CA
signalscv.com

Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country

Deputies were searching Sunday afternoon for a vandalism suspect who reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damage at the Las Delicias Del Mar restaurant in Canyon Country at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Pederson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Pederson described the suspect as a 30-year-old...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for Sept. 24-25

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment. Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Report Taken. 2:52 Welfare Check - Misc. Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. 4:46 Traffic Accident - Non Injury. Occurred at Kern St/Tenth...
TAFT, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Woman is found beaten to death inside her home

LANCASTER — A man is in custody following a home invasion robbery in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue, where a woman in her 50s was found beaten to death, early Sunday, authorities said. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the house shortly after midnight, Sunday, regarding a burglary/home...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy