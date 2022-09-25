ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

2-1-1-1

(two, one, one, one)

