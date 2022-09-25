ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Idaho Cash
01-10-13-28-44
(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $33,600
Lucky For Life
04-05-17-39-41, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
Pick 3 Night
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
Pick 4 Day
2-1-1-1
(two, one, one, one)
Pick 4 Night
2-1-5-6
(two, one, five, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000
Weekly Grand
05-06-07-15-22
(five, six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two)
