ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Idaho Cash

01-10-13-28-44

(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $33,600

Lucky For Life

04-05-17-39-41, Lucky Ball: 15

(four, five, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Pick 3 Night

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

Pick 4 Day

2-1-1-1

(two, one, one, one)

Pick 4 Night

2-1-5-6

(two, one, five, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000

Weekly Grand

05-06-07-15-22

(five, six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two)

