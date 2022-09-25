ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3

The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
The 0-3 Raiders’ offense is situationally bad. What can they do about it?

Following a brutal 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely in a deep AFC. The Raiders went 1-12 on third down and 2-6 in the red zone in their loss to the Titans, and the loss prompted a closed door meeting between head coach Josh McDaniels and owner Mark Davis. One again, this happened in Week 3!
Titans Have the Best Performance of Season

The Tennessee Titans sneak out of Nissan Stadium with a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After an 0-2 start their season hopes were leaving quickly. It feels good to get the first victory of the season. The Titans continue to fight injuries throughout the whole roster and today was no different with multiple inactive players in this game. Despite key injuries, the Titans have the best performance of their season yesterday which led to a better win than the final score may infer.
