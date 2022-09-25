Read full article on original website
Related
What Darren Waller Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Darren Waller said.
NFL・
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
fantasypros.com
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
SB Nation
The 0-3 Raiders’ offense is situationally bad. What can they do about it?
Following a brutal 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely in a deep AFC. The Raiders went 1-12 on third down and 2-6 in the red zone in their loss to the Titans, and the loss prompted a closed door meeting between head coach Josh McDaniels and owner Mark Davis. One again, this happened in Week 3!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Titans Have the Best Performance of Season
The Tennessee Titans sneak out of Nissan Stadium with a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After an 0-2 start their season hopes were leaving quickly. It feels good to get the first victory of the season. The Titans continue to fight injuries throughout the whole roster and today was no different with multiple inactive players in this game. Despite key injuries, the Titans have the best performance of their season yesterday which led to a better win than the final score may infer.
FOX Sports
'We just need to get the ball rolling in the right direction' - Titans' Ryan Tannehill on victory against Raiders
Shannon Spake interviewed Ryan Tannehill after the win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tannehill had 264 pass yards and one touchdown. The Titans defense came up big at the end of the game and Tannehill praised them.
Yardbarker
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse making history through first three weeks
Through three games, Stonehouse clearly has been the league's best punter, averaging nearly two yards more per punt than his closest competitor, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend. This 70-yard punt came late in the Titans' 24-22 victory over the Raiders, making it harder for Las Vegas to mount a potential tying drive.
Comments / 0